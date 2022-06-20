Louisiana Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Board Awards Sports Wagering Service Provider Licence to Shufti Pro
Global KYC/AML provider, Shufti Pro announced two more gaming certifications in the US from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Board, further enhancing the credibility of the brand in the Gaming industry.
London, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shufti Pro, the global identity verification service provider, announced that it has secured two more US gaming board licences. Its solutions can be utilised by the businesses in the igaming and sports wagering market to verify the identities of players indulging in regulated gaming activities in the concerned states.
After a robust assessment, Louisiana Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Board concluded that Shufti Pro’s identity verification solutions comply with both the technical and legal requirements of the regulations to operate in the said States. The West Virginia Lottery board has awarded i-Gaming and Sports Wagering Permanent Licence to Shufti Pro. On the other hand, Louisiana Gaming Control Board has provided a Sports Wagering Service provider Licence to Shufti Pro.
The US is a big market in terms of the gaming industry with more than 214 million Americans playing games. In a country where 70% of those under 18 years of age play online games, age verification services are imperative to prevent underage gambling.
Identity fraud and financial crimes like money laundering and terrorist financing are adversely impacting the industry. The US gaming industry worth $95.45 billion would be exposed to an array of financial crimes if the gaming businesses did not take the necessary steps to mitigate financial crime on their platforms. Shufti Pro’s AI-powered KYC/AML solutions perfectly cater to the IDV needs of the businesses, providing them with state-of-the-art services configurable to global KYC/AML regulations. Biometric authentication and Age verification are some of the popular services of Shufti Pro among its igaming and entertainment clients around the world.
Securing these certifications reflects the dedication of the company toward its vision to make digital spaces fraud free. Expressing his views on this strategic step, the CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung Said; “Shufti Pro is known for its globally configurable IDV solutions. These licences will help us improve our credibility and enhance our customer value.”
Along with the above-mentioned licences Shufti Pro has vendor registrations, licences, letters of exemption and letters of determination from 11 other gaming boards in the US.
Shufti Pro is all set to improve its global footprint by synergising its global presence and regulatory compliance. The in-house teams working on global KYC and AML regulations are always striving to enhance the solutions on regulatory grounds. On the other hand, the technical features of the product are attracting the attention of globally acclaimed organisations in the fintech, gaming, tech, crypto, and finance industries.
Global expansion, multiple awards, event appearances and now Gaming certification are showing that Shufti Pro is all set to achieve its forecasted growth after the recent series A funding.
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, Biometric authentication, age verification and AML services. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
