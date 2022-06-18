Bartlett Tree Experts Expands in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree care company, has expanded its service area in Wilmington with Bartlett Arborist Representative Everett Jones now dedicated specifically to the region.
Jones, a North Carolina native who has been with Bartlett since 2010, has extensive prior experience as an Arborist Climber and Local Office Safety Coordinator. As a local office leader, Jones spent seven years teaching safe and proper arboricultural practices to protect and further the careers of Bartlett’s production team members.
Southeast Division said, “If you have a home in the Wilmington area, he is the person to talk with about all of your tree and shrub care needs.”
Drawing on his knowledge and the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Research Laboratories, Jones and his team in the Wilmington area can answer all tree and shrub care questions and provide species-specific recommendations to keep landscapes healthy, safe, and beautiful.
With 157 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain, Bartlett Tree Experts delivers the best local service backed by a commitment to scientific tree care – wherever you call home. For more information, please visit Bartlett.com.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 13 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 157 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
For Information, Contact:
Bartlett Tree Experts
Jay Stapleton
(203) 388-0814
jstapleton@bartlett.com
