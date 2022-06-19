United Cement Group Raises the Bar in Customer Services
In the fall of 2022, BekabadCement JSC, part of United Cement Group, is going to launch its own customer support service.
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- High standards of product quality are always among the core priorities of United Cement Group. Focusing on the constant improvements of its customer services, the holding is going to launch its own on-site lab to help create high-quality products tailored to the needs of each customer.
This lab will be opened at the grinding station in the city of Yangiyoʻl (Republic of Uzbekistan). The lab will focus on automatic sampling and express analysis of concrete mixtures and soils using the latest foreign technologies. Its services will help select and adjust the composition of the mixtures according to the actual needs of each customer.
At the same time, the technical support will be provided free of charge throughout the entire production cycle of concrete products. The process includes monitored design of the cement composition and its placement in various structures. In addition, the lab’s on-site team will be able to carry out inspections at construction sites and adjust mixture compositions when necessary.
In the near future, the enterprise is going to improve its customer services and establish the operations of its on-site lab. In this case, the cement and concrete compositions will be analyzed directly at the construction site regardless of its location.
About UCG
United Cement Group (UCG) is the largest cement holding company in Central Asia, with a total production capacity of 7.6 million tons. It specializes in the production of the highest quality general purpose and specialty cement grades. UCG is a leading cement producer operating in markets throughout Central Asia.
