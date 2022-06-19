Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School Partnership Recognized Nationally and Locally as a 2022 Top Workplace
For the fifth year in a row, Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Greater Washington, DC area. The partnership also received the national USA Top Workplaces recognition for the first time.
Washington, DC, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Washington, DC – The Washington Post announced that the Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School partnership has made the list of 2022 USA Top Workplaces and Top Workplaces in the Greater Washington, DC area. This double recognition spotlights private, public, nonprofit, and government agencies that received the highest employee ratings from a survey contracted by the newspaper.
This is the fifth year in a row that the partnership has received the regional recognition, and the first time receiving the USA recognition, which celebrates companies nationwide that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.
“Our staff and leadership are unparalleled in their commitment to caring for our community, and I am grateful to them for helping us achieve our first-time national recognition by bringing their all-embracing attitude and positive energy to all they do,” said Dr. Tollie B. Elliott, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Mary’s Center. “The deeply rooted respect our employees have for their work and for others is what drives the open and collaborative environment we have fostered over the last three decades.”
Mary’s Center started nearly 34 years ago as a small clinic in a basement with 10 employees serving 200 women fleeing war and poverty. In 1999, Mary’s Center and Briya formed a partnership grounded in the research-backed belief that families would have better outcomes if their health, social services, and educational needs were addressed together.
Today, these vibrant organizations have a combined 800 employees with a variety of backgrounds and expertise who are dedicated to the well-being of their 60,000 participants. Such commitment has made Mary’s Center a top-quality leader among the 1,400 Community Health Centers in the country and Briya a Tier 1 public charter school.
“Our staff already has a tremendous commitment to the mission of our organizations; what’s extraordinary is how this talented and creative team deepened their engagement with the community and each other through the pandemic,” said Christie McKay, Executive Director of Briya Public Charter School. “By pivoting to online and outdoor learning and telehealth care, they redefined essential, high-quality services and advanced equity in substantive ways. This staff meshes compassion, great creativity, and knowledge – and the results are transformative for our participants.”
Out of 200 total companies honored this year, the Mary’s Center & Briya Public Charter School partnership was one of 35 to be recognized in the large category.
Mary’s Center
Founded in 1988, Mary’s Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary’s Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.
Briya Public Charter School
Briya Public Charter School educates adults and young children in Washington, DC. through its innovative two-generation program: immigrant parents study English, digital literacy, and child development while their children receive a high-quality early education. Briya also offers a high school diploma and workforce development programs for two professional credentials. The school believes, and research validates, that educating parents and children together promotes strong families and success in school and in life. For more information, visit www.briya.org.
