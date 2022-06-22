Approved Mortgage Boosts Staff with New Addition of Team Members
Approved Mortgage, Central Indiana’s largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker, increases its staff by adding new team members to join an Entrepreneur® Top-Company Culture and Great Place to Work® certified company.
Greenwood, IN, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Approved Mortgage is pleased to announce the addition of four new team members joining the company that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of business.
The locally owned mortgage banker continues to focus on growth by adding multiple hires to be part of an Entrepreneur® Top-Company Culture and Great Place to Work® certified company.
“We are focused on increasing our recruitment and retention efforts across multiple specializations and expertise,” said Derrick Christy, CEO of Approved Mortgage. “We are very excited to welcome a number of new team members that will support our company’s growth with their exceptional talents.”
Karen Glover joins Approved Mortgage as Compliance Manager, where she will work directly with the Loan Officers and Loan Officer Assistants, as well as the in-house Processing and Closing departments. Already familiar with the company as a well-respected and outsourced underwriter, her most notable career included two years at MIS, a company that specialized in contract underwriting, processing, and quality assurance reviews. Karen has an extensive background in the mortgage industry as well as Finance and Business Administration.
The newly hired Compliance Manager follows that of several other key additions to the company’s sales and operations team, including a new Loan Officer, Loan Officer Assistant, and Customer Service Representative.
Sammy Abdelnour, joins the company as a Mortgage Advisor, where he will be responsible for originating loans. Prior to joining the company, he worked as an HR Manager and Correctional Officer. Originally from Egypt, Sammy is fluent in both English and Arabic languages.
Brian Kempiak, the newest Loan Officer Assistant to be added to the team, previously spent time at a credit union before studying technology and philosophy for four years.
Kelly Seats, who will serve in a dual role as Client Care and Customer Service Representative, joins the mortgage company after serving as an Instructional Assistant at a local career and development center.
About Approved Mortgage
Approved Mortgage is the largest and oldest locally owned mortgage banker in Central Indiana with over 6.5 billion funded for Indiana families. As an industry leader for over 30 years, Approved Mortgage is recognized by Zillow® as a 5-star lender, rated a Top 20 Broker by Expertise®, and ranked by Entreprenuer.com® as one of the top 25 Best Small-Company Cultures. Approved Mortgage is a direct lender with in-house underwriting that allows for same-day approvals. We provide a vast array of residential mortgage loans that have served thousands of families, making their dream of home ownership a reality. Our residential product line includes conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, reverse mortgages, and portfolio loans for purchase, refinance, and construction transactions. We also offer a variety of commercial real estate loans for multifamily, office, retail, warehouse/flex space, and business loans, including SBA, and lines of credit. We look forward to assisting you with your mortgage loan needs by delivering just the right product you need and the service you deserve. Approved Mortgage has served thousands of satisfied clients and is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.
