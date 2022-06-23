CMMS Data Group’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), MVP Plant, Won the Bronze Award for Plant Engineering’s 2021 Product of the Year
Chicago, IL, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MVP Plant, CMMS Data Group’s cutting-edge Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), won the Bronze award for Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year thanks to newly implemented cloud features that increase productivity and efficiency for maintenance and reliability professionals.
The Plant Engineering Product of the Year program celebrates new software releases and features across a variety of manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries by awarding the yearly honor and featuring the winner on the manufacturing magazine’s website.
Ruth Hughes, Founder and CEO of CMMS Data Group, says Plant Engineering’s recognition of MVP Plant is a testament to the software’s success.
“MVP Plant remains cutting edge because its development is based on today’s technology and customer feedback. We not only listen to customer needs and wants, but we also implement them. And because new releases occur every four months, customers don’t have to wait long for improvements,” said Hughes.
New features include a modernized UI, QR code print option (for assets), a list view density setting, an action for generated selected PMs, a generate lead (days) field (to individually set run up times for PM generations), an updated knowledge base (new UI and functionality), and more.
These new features increase productivity, optimize planning, and ensure quality results. The updated knowledge base continues the commitment to shared knowledge and customer success.
“Because of its flexibility, ease of use, customization, and integration capabilities, MVP Plant quickly, easily, and precisely delivers the data needed to make maintenance and reliability improvements. This is significant because for every dollar spent on improving maintenance and reliability, there is a 5-10 dollar return to the bottom line,” explains Ruth Hughes.
Of the new version, Wayne Stewart, VP of Software Development, said, "My team shows a strong commitment to providing high quality feature enhancements while maintaining site reliability. Using the latest software technologies, they continue to enhance MVP Plant with innovative solutions, making it the best CMMS software package available on the market today.”
About CMMS Data Group
Founded in 2000 to help MP2™ CMMS Software users unleash the power of MP2 and realize the benefits that it has to offer, CMMS Data Group (CDG) is the market leader in CMMS and OEE software and services. Led by MVP OEE and the award-winning MVP Plant™ CMMS software, combined with its professional services and technical support, the Company also provides comprehensive Reliability Engineering Services. These solutions empower maintenance organizations to improve asset performance, increase plant profitability, and achieve Maintenance, Operations, & Reliability Excellence! (MORE!)
For more information, please visit CMMS Data Group at: https://www.cdg.com
