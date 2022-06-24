United Cement Group Improves the Energy Efficiency of Its Production
QuvasoyCement JSC, part of United Cement Group, has replaced compressors at its production facility to save up to $25,109 annually on electricity costs.
Quvasoy, Uzbekistan, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The facility installed new DENAIR DV 315 compressors manufactured by DENAIR, a Chinese-German company and one of the market leaders in compressors. These new compressors are state-of-the-art and reliable solutions that feature low vibration and noise levels, as well as lower oil content in the output airflow for better environmental compliance.
Today, compressors have become common in almost all industries. Compressors are mainly used for the production of compressed air, which will then be utilized as a driving force or supplied to other manufacturing processes. Modern rotary-screw compressors are not only simple and robust, but also energy-efficient.
This new equipment has already shown its effectiveness through cutting the electricity costs by $10,462 over the past 5 months. Electricity is saved thanks to higher performance (95 %), adjustable engine speed, and the ability to generate compressed air according to the actual consumption.
About UCG
United Cement Group (UCG) is the largest cement holding company in Central Asia, with a total production capacity of 7.6 million tons. It specializes in the production of the highest quality general purpose and specialty cement grades. UCG is a leading cement producer operating in markets throughout Central Asia.
