Elantis’ Customer, Quaker Houghton, Wins 2022 Nintex Champion Award
Edmonton, Canada, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elantis Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce its customer, Quaker Houghton, has received top honours as the 2022 Nintex Champion in the 2022 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards.
Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids and operates in more than 25 countries with 4,200 employees. Since their precise and sophisticated manufacturing processes leave no room for error, the organization engaged Elantis to use Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow to automate the process of initiating lab requests and directing them appropriately.
Manual intervention was removed from the process, resulting in faster processing time. The approval process is streamlined, and compliance is maintained by ensuring that appropriate stakeholders are informed. Using Nintex has created visibility into the status of product offboarding requests and unified communication throughout global departments and locations.
“We use Nintex to empower the end-user to manage their own tools because it’s so easy to use,” said Teresa Fisher, SharePoint Architect at Quaker Houghton. “Nintex is having a dramatic impact on our business. If we didn’t have Nintex, we’d have to invent it.”
The NIntex Solution Innovation Awards recognize Nintex customers in every industry and geography for their digital transformation success with the Nintex Process Platform.
“Nintex Partners are helping organizations in every industry and region improve the way people work by leveraging the Nintex Process Platform,” said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. “We are honoured to recognize Elantis for the success they’ve helped Quaker Houghton achieve.”
“We are proud of what Quaker Houghton has accomplished to digitally transform their operations with the Nintex platform,” said Elantis CEO, Dave Roe. “Winning 2022 Nintex Champion is a testament to Quaker Houghton’s achievements in innovation through process automation.”
Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on nominations submitted by Nintex customers, or Nintex partners on behalf of a customer, for process solutions they designed and implemented. Organizations that leverage any combination of the powerful, easy-to-use, and complete Nintex Process Platform which includes process mapping, workflow automation, digital forms, robotic process automation (RPA), eSignature, and document automation capabilities may enter the Nintex Solution Innovation Award program.
About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating, and optimizing business processes.
About Elantis Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2013, Elantis is a Nintex Premier Partner and leader in digital transformation consulting services, specializing in business process automation, enterprise content management, and business intelligence. Elantis works with customers throughout North America to create solutions that improve efficiency, lower costs, and increase competitive advantage.
