20four7VA Launches Partnership with ASAT and Remotear
20four7VA launches a partnership with the Argentine Association of Telework (ASAT) and HR tech company, Remotear to provide global career opportunities to remote workers in Latin America.
Berlin, MD, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 20four7VA has teamed up with ASAT and Remotear to help amplify its reach in the Latin American region and build on its current efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive virtual workplace for bilingual remote workers across the globe.
"We want to reach out to as many skilled remote talents and connect them to rewarding career opportunities wherever they may be, so this project with ASAT and Remotear is a very meaningful one," says 20four7VA CEO & President Catherine vanVonno. "Our pool of virtual assistants currently consists primarily of remote talent from various Asian countries and South Africa, and we think it’s the perfect time to extend our reach to remote workers from Latin America. This also allows us to provide bilingual talents to clients who are looking for Spanish-speaking remote workers. The whole team and I are looking forward to reaching talented individuals in the Latin American region through this partnership," she adds.
As part of the agreement, 20four7VA will promote ASAT and Remotear on all relevant platforms-from its social network and corporate website to its official newsletters. They will also subsidize a bilingual administrative assistant for Remotear and award ten slots for virtual assistant training to selected participants.
The ASAT and Remotear, in turn, will include 20four7VA as their strategic partner in all their marketing collaterals. These mutually beneficial co-branding efforts will drive traffic to Remotear’s platform, connecting Latin American talent with remote employment opportunities from 20four7VA and other partners.
The Argentine Association of Telework, or ASAT, is a non-profit organization that seeks to collaborate with other institutions “for a more equitable, inclusive, collaborative and participatory world.” The ASAT's commitment is not limited to promoting teleworking for economic development but better quality of life and social development for remote workers in the region.
Remotear is a platform for both remote and hybrid career opportunities based in Argentina but with a reach extending throughout Latin America. Much like the ASAT and 20four7VA, Remotear aims to create a social impact by connecting remote talent to rewarding job opportunities across the globe.
Contact
Jackie Villegas
833-447-3282
www.20four7va.com
