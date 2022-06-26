CYDEF Among the World’s Most Innovative CyberTech Companies, 2nd Year in a Row
CYDEF recognized in the prestigious CyberTech100 list for 2022.
Ottawa, Canada, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CYDEF is pleased to announce its inclusion in FinTech Global’s prestigious CyberTech100 list, as one of the world’s top 100 most innovative cyber companies. The list recognizes next-generation solution providers shaping the future of the cybersecurity industry.
The purpose of the list is to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals identify which technology solutions have market potential and should be part of their integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.
In its third year, the process to identify the world’s leading 100 companies in the CyberTech space was more competitive than ever before. The CyberTech industry for financial services has grown dramatically over the last couple of years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations expand their spending on securing their digital infrastructure.
Criteria to be considered for 2022 included:
Industry significance of the problem being solved;
Growth, in terms of capital raised, revenue, customer traction;
Innovation of technology solution offered;
Potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, impact on the value chain and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients; and
How important is it for a financial institutions to know about the company.
“Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack compared to other companies. As such security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage,” said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. “The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.”
“Small and medium companies have three big hurdles when it comes to Cybersecurity. They need to understand Cyber Security landscape (understand the Risks), they need to be able to implement, operate and maintain complex cyber defense software, and the biggest hurdle… finding (and keeping) IT cyber experts,” said Elana Graham, CYDEF’s Chief Operating Officer. “No question it’s a daunting challenge. That’s where CYDEF comes in. We provide the people process and technology to deliver a turnkey solution that monitors endpoints for suspicious activity – espionage, ransomware, the attacks that use TRUSTED applications to do bad things – we are your defence in depth on the employee endpoint.”
About CYDEF
CYDEF is a Canadian company providing cybersecurity threat prevention, detection, and incident response solutions for SMEs and Managed Service Providers. The CYDEF team leveraged decades of security operations and military experience to revolutionize cybersecurity. We’re dedicated providing clarity into cyber health and making it safe to do business online.
About Fintech Global
FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events.
We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors and innovators worldwide.
We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organizations – financial institutions, technology innovators, corporate investors, venture firms and expert advisory firms. We enable them to get the information they need to make better business decisions and to connect and engage with the people and organisations they want to do business with.
The purpose of the list is to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals identify which technology solutions have market potential and should be part of their integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.
In its third year, the process to identify the world’s leading 100 companies in the CyberTech space was more competitive than ever before. The CyberTech industry for financial services has grown dramatically over the last couple of years as operations are increasingly moving to the cloud and organizations expand their spending on securing their digital infrastructure.
Criteria to be considered for 2022 included:
Industry significance of the problem being solved;
Growth, in terms of capital raised, revenue, customer traction;
Innovation of technology solution offered;
Potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, impact on the value chain and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients; and
How important is it for a financial institutions to know about the company.
“Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyber attack compared to other companies. As such security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage,” said Richard Sachar, director at FinTech Global. “The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy.”
“Small and medium companies have three big hurdles when it comes to Cybersecurity. They need to understand Cyber Security landscape (understand the Risks), they need to be able to implement, operate and maintain complex cyber defense software, and the biggest hurdle… finding (and keeping) IT cyber experts,” said Elana Graham, CYDEF’s Chief Operating Officer. “No question it’s a daunting challenge. That’s where CYDEF comes in. We provide the people process and technology to deliver a turnkey solution that monitors endpoints for suspicious activity – espionage, ransomware, the attacks that use TRUSTED applications to do bad things – we are your defence in depth on the employee endpoint.”
About CYDEF
CYDEF is a Canadian company providing cybersecurity threat prevention, detection, and incident response solutions for SMEs and Managed Service Providers. The CYDEF team leveraged decades of security operations and military experience to revolutionize cybersecurity. We’re dedicated providing clarity into cyber health and making it safe to do business online.
About Fintech Global
FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events.
We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors and innovators worldwide.
We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organizations – financial institutions, technology innovators, corporate investors, venture firms and expert advisory firms. We enable them to get the information they need to make better business decisions and to connect and engage with the people and organisations they want to do business with.
Contact
CYDEFContact
Elana Graham
+1 613-701-2854
https://cydef.ca/
Elana Graham
+1 613-701-2854
https://cydef.ca/
Categories