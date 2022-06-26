SMC Exhibits at The American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) in Minneapolis, MN – June 26 - 29
The ASEE conference is dedicated to engineering and engineering technology education and fosters the exchanging of teaching methodologies, curricula and ideas while creating networking opportunities between engineering and engineering technology students, educators, industry and government professionals and other stakeholders.
Noblesville, IN, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 621 at The Minneapolis Convention (MCC), 1301 Second Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403 on June 26 to 29 to interact with the latest in hands on pneumatic and automation training modules.
Products on exhibit will be:
· MAP 205 Handling Systems, a multi-cell pneumatic and electric automation system
- Parts feeder with detector and ejector cell
- Vacuum pick and place cell
- Vertical revolving swing arm with internal gripper cell
- Horizontal roto-linear positioner with external gripper cell
· Pneumate 200, a portal training case
- Didactic equipment with pneumatic and electro/pneumatic components
- Self-learning courses with interactive practical exercises
ASEE 2022 Conference Hours:
June 26, Sunday: 9:00 – 4:30
June 27, Monday: 9:45 – 6:30
June 28, Tuesday: 9:45 – 6:00
June 29, Wednesday: 8:00 – 11:15
Visit SMC at Booth # 621, The Minneapolis Convention (MCC), 1301 Second Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55403
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
