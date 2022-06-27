Paramount Enterprises Recognized as Digital Transformer at MSME Honours Award 2022 in India

Shreekant Patil, founder, entrepreneur at PARENTNashik (Paramount Enterprises, Nashik ) and mentor at StartupIndia, MeitY Startup Hub, and AIC-BAMU Foundation, has been recognized for the prestigious award "MSME Honours 2022" under the category of "Digital Transformer" who adapts his enterprise with modern technology in early-stage and yields exceptional results nowadays.