Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for LaVida Massage Center in Rome, GA
Rome, GA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Join LaVida Massage of Rome, GA for their grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on June 29, 2022, at 94 Hicks Dr SE, Rome, GA, near Old Navy, at 2 pm.
Along with the celebration, they are running a special for memberships at $59.95/mo when you sign up the week of June 27-July 1st. They will also have a raffle for a $100 gift card, products and more.
Owners Charlene and Alan Holder were looking to own a LaVida Massage for years. "I'm excited to bring Rome, a city that has always held a special place in my heart, a center for therapeutic massage and stress relief. I'm thankful for the great relationships we've already established here and proud to provide a beautiful, relaxing, and clean facility that Romans can benefit from," says Charlene Holder, owner. “We can’t wait to start bringing relaxation and wellness to the Rome community!”
LaVida Massage of Rome has nine massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples’ massage. Their massage services include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, and more. First-time guests get a discounted rate of $69.95 for a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session. LaVida Massage offers an exclusive Benefits Program as well that lets the member benefit from a 60-Minute Custom Massage Session every month along with other discounts and perks.
LaVida Massage of Rome is open 7 days a week. To book your session now, call 706-530-5848 or book online at LaVidaMassageRomeGA.com.
About LaVida Massage
LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center offering highly customized therapeutic massage and skin care services that are affordable and convenient. We are a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, catering to busy, active lifestyles in gender-neutral settings. Founded in Michigan in 2007, the LaVida Massage mission is to improve the lives of our guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For our Franchisees, our mission is to make sure that they succeed.
For more information on owning a LaVida Massage Center, visit www.lavidamassagefranchise.com.
Charlene Holder
706-530-5848
https://lavidamassageromega.com
706-530-5848
https://lavidamassageromega.com
