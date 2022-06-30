EVOLV Business Development Center Announces Its New CEO
Robyn Mancell is stepping down from her current role as CEO.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EVOLV Business Development Center is pleased to announce Angela Criss-Skipper as the new CEO. Angela is replacing Robyn Mancell, who will be stepping down from the role and moving into the Executive Director position on the Board of Directors and President of TAM Elite Institute, where she will focus more on mergers and acquisitions.
Angela will oversee the automated certificate program designed for Chamber members called THE SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS INITIATIVE ™. EVOLV is transitioning their previous onsite 2-day workshop into an online course. EVOLV will be offering this online certification to Chambers across the USA.
Angela has over eight years of experience in the non-profit space, and knows everything about this organization. She exemplifies great leadership qualities and has demonstrated the dedication, commitment, and other CEO qualities that makes her an ideal fit for the next stages of growth. Her organizational skills are impressive, and is a humble and forever learner.
Angela will assume the role beginning July 1, 2022.
Angela Criss- Skipper
763-843-7784
https://evolvbiz.org
