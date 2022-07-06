Catch Shufti Pro Team at iGB Live Amsterdam 2022
London, United Kingdom, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Globally acclaimed identity verification service provider, Shufti Pro, has announced its attendance at the iGaming event iGB Live from 5th to 8th July 2022, at RAI Amsterdam.
Powered by iGaming and Affiliates, iGB Live is organised with three goals in mind, connect, converse, and convert. The event converges all sectors in iGaming to connect and convert the strongest business for accelerated growth in an industry with a global market value of $92.9 billion in 2023.
The event will be attended by Graeme Rowe (Chief Marketing Officer), Christain Wheeler (Head of Sales Europe), and Laura Newman (Senior Account Manager). Visit the team at stand S6 to have your queries resolved regarding KYC and AML in the iGaming sector.
Shufti Pro provides fully automated and highly configurable identity verification services to many industries, including but not limited to the RegTech and FinTech sectors. It assists organizations to secure their customers’ identities and funds with a robust ID verification solution that detects fake identities with an accuracy of 98.67% in a matter of seconds.
iGB Live aims to provide iGaming organisations with services tailored to their business requirements such as helping them establish the most advanced betting development and UX, and reducing the acquisition spend while increasing retention strategies for new and returning players.
Shufti Pro, an AI-powered KYC/AML service provider serves businesses with its state-of-the-art solutions compliant with global KYC/AML regulations. The company offers IDV solutions to safeguard financial institutions against ID thefts, account takeovers, and other financial frauds. Shufti Pro is attending the event to engage with the industry experts and discuss the role played by the identity verification services in the iGaming sector.
Commenting on the significance of providing IDV to the iGaming industry, the CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung said, “Fraudsters are becoming sophisticated in their tricks to manipulate online platforms, especially the gaming businesses. iGaming websites that deal with minors are in dire need of advanced ID verification protocols to detect identity fraud while ensuring regulatory compliance. iGB Live will provide a chance for IDV industry experts to engage with iGaming suppliers and payment providers to discuss the innovative solutions to safeguard the industry from fraud threats.”
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard legitimate customers. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
