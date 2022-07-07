Cleverly Welcomes International Real Estate & Facilities Management Expert Colin King on Board as Strategic Advisor
Cleverly, the PropTech workflow automation company providing a cloud-hosted SaaS solution that allows users to manage their properties, plant & equipment, and processes more easily, has brought Colin King on board as a Strategic Advisor.
London, United Kingdom, July 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Colin has a unique 360-degree perspective of the issues affecting real estate and facilities management, with experience gained from both the client and supply sides. Colin has led several blue-chip FTSE 100 and multinational corporations’ real estate teams across multiple industry sectors. Today he works with tech businesses that are at the forefront of digitalising the built environment. Colin qualified both as a chartered builder and chartered surveyor and holds an MBA from Henley Business School.
From Colin King: “Cleverly have produced a powerful and innovative property management system that meets the challenges of today’s built world. Offering a complete suite of property maintenance and facilities management tools that improve customer intimacy, productivity and will reduce operating costs. Built for property managers, engineers and operatives alike. Cleverly gives you an entire maintenance ecosystem in your pocket or on your desktop, with real-time analytics. The real secret is in the simplicity, it is delightfully easy to use.”
From Adam Edgell-Bush, Chief Executive: “We are really pleased that Colin is joining Cleverly as a strategic advisor. It is a privilege to incorporate his knowledge and experience into our business. Colin’s sector expertise, network, and track record will help us scale up our business. Our customers are already seeing the benefit of having a low cost, simple to use intuitive digital technology tool set that gives them the functionality and features they need.”
