True North Advisors Hire Braden Cole as Senior Wealth Manager in Dallas Office
Dallas, TX, July 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- True North Advisors announced today that Braden Cole has joined the firm as Senior Wealth Manager in the Dallas office. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm that is fiduciarily driven to serve families, entrepreneurs, and business owners.
“Braden brings an immense amount of value and leadership to our advisory team,” said Paula Davis, Managing Director in Dallas. “With an established history in economic research, family governance, and private investments, he’s able to simplify the complex for many of our ultra-high net worth families,” Davis added.
Cole has worked in the wealth management industry for over 14 years and offers unique insights and a holistic approach to his client relationships. Previously, Cole was an Advisor for CH Investment Partners, a multi-family investment office founded by the Trammell Crow Family.
Cole graduated from Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in 2008 where he earned a B.B.A. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Society of DFW.
“Braden is an ideal culture fit for our team and clients. We are honored to have him join our firm,” Davis said.
About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com) True North was founded in 2000, by Scott Wood and Mark Gehlbach, with the shared vision of providing families, entrepreneurs, and business owners with personalized wealth management, institutional quality private investments, and innovative wealth planning solutions for their complex financial needs. Today, with over $2.9 billion assets under management, True North proudly serves over 400 families with primary offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth.
“Braden brings an immense amount of value and leadership to our advisory team,” said Paula Davis, Managing Director in Dallas. “With an established history in economic research, family governance, and private investments, he’s able to simplify the complex for many of our ultra-high net worth families,” Davis added.
Cole has worked in the wealth management industry for over 14 years and offers unique insights and a holistic approach to his client relationships. Previously, Cole was an Advisor for CH Investment Partners, a multi-family investment office founded by the Trammell Crow Family.
Cole graduated from Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in 2008 where he earned a B.B.A. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charter holder and a member of the CFA Society of DFW.
“Braden is an ideal culture fit for our team and clients. We are honored to have him join our firm,” Davis said.
About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com) True North was founded in 2000, by Scott Wood and Mark Gehlbach, with the shared vision of providing families, entrepreneurs, and business owners with personalized wealth management, institutional quality private investments, and innovative wealth planning solutions for their complex financial needs. Today, with over $2.9 billion assets under management, True North proudly serves over 400 families with primary offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Contact
True North AdvisorsContact
Holly Wilkins
214-360-7300
https://truenorthadvisors.com
Holly Wilkins
214-360-7300
https://truenorthadvisors.com
Categories