CompuData CEO Angela Nadeau Recognized as a Philadelphia Titan 100
Philadelphia, PA, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services, today announced Angela Nadeau, CEO has been named a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 award winner.
The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in their industry. This year’s honorees will be honored at an awards ceremony to be held in September 2022.
“I am honored to be recognized as a Philadelphia Titan 100 among such a prestigious group of leaders,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “This is a reflection of our exceptional team and how they strive to drive innovation and value managing our customers’ IT needs.”
Under Nadeau’s leadership, CompuData has become a leader in migrating mid-market customers to cloud based solutions across the country. Whether clients move to SaaS based ERP solutions like Sage Intacct or migrate their existing ERP platforms to the public or private cloud, or seek a hybrid solution, CompuData can provide that mission critical application move.
Since Nadeau joined CompuData, annual revenues have grown 238% and the company has won several prestigious awards. CompuData has been recognized as a Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 Philadelphia Best Places to Work, a 2021 Philadelphia 100 fastest growing company, a 2021 PBJ Soaring76 fastest growth company, a globally ranked 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winner for the 4th time, a 2022 Bob Scott’s VAR Star for the 19 consecutive year, a 2022 Bob Scotts Top 100 VARs for 19 consecutive years, an Accounting Today 2022 Top 100 VAR and a PBJ Top Women owned Business.
Nadeau has also been recognized individually as a 2018 Philadelphia Most Admired CEO and received the University of Delaware Blue Hen 17& 43 award for the past 4 years.
Nadeau is a proud advocate of both women in technology and women entrepreneurship. She. is actively involved in the community as a President of the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). She is also an active member of the Forbes Technology Council, the Philadelphia Business Journal Leadership Trust, The Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) and the Birthing of Giants Fellowship.
Angela will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 8th, 2022 at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
About CompuData
CompuData is a leading Woman Owned IT Company with a wide variety of technology and software solutions. With over 50 years as a technology innovator, CompuData’s expertise spans a wide range of services from Accounting/ERP software solutions, Private and Public Cloud offerings, Managed IT Services, and Security solutions to help grow, protect, and streamline your business operations. The CompuData team takes a holistic approach to meet customers’ needs and create technology solutions that will position them for success in the marketplace. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282. Follow CompuData on social LinkedIn.
Contact
CompuDataContact
Taylor Carter
215-969-1000
compudata.com
