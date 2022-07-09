Bee Line Support, Inc. Wins Globee® in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards
Bee Line announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Bee Line Support a Premier Diversity Supplier & Consumer Service Hero of the Year, placing them as winners in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.
The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and nonprofit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life.
More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
Bee Line was recognized for acting quickly to support not only their clients' health but also the health and wellbeing of their entire frontline staff throughout the pandemic. Because Bee Line brings medical-grade cleaning expertise to all sites (and have done so for years), as well as maintaining Certified Managers of Infection Prevention, their teams are fully trained and prepared for any scenario, including a global pandemic. With their combined knowledge and the adaptive nature of their entire leadership team, Bee Line was able to pivot operations quickly, communicate with their teams and clients constantly, and handle every single client call with confidence throughout the entire pandemic. This has led to regional expansion and growth for the Bee Line team, while other cleaning companies have had to close their doors. Additionally, with a keen eye for hiring for diversity and promotion from within, Bee Line was able to able to hire essential workers and cleaning staff when everyone else had to cut back. With such a strong ability to clean, handle challenges, and hire for diversity, Bee Line has grown and set a precedent of excellence due to their diligence throughout the scariest of times.
“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose entire team and diversity protocol have been named winner by the Globee Awards,” says Jamie Henry, CEO. “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers.”
