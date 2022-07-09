Transafe Successfully Conduct Partnership Training Program 2022
Transafe successfully conducted Partnership Training Program 2022. This event is the first training program in Indonesia that supports and strengthens the alliance between safety training providers in Indonesia. This program is conducted free of charge for all their Partner Alliance members.
Jakarta, Indonesia, July 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Transafe conducted the 2022 Partnership Strengthening program. This program was held from 27 June to 1 July 2022 at Wisma Transafe, South Jakarta. This event held by PT. Transafe Indonesia Dharma Persada (TIDP) acted explicitly to run the partnership program.
This event was opened by Dony Budidharma, Transafe Director. Also present were Mrs. Sri Astuti, Country Marketing Manager Transafe, partner owners and trainers for this program. Partners joining this event are PT. Coach Farid And Colleagues, PT. Sumber Karya Keselamatan (SKK), PT. Cipta Lentera Edukasi (CLE), PT. Tenaga Kerja Kompeten Indonesia (TKKI) and Transafe Keselamatan Kerja Indonesia (TK2I).
About the Partnership Strengthening Program
Partnership Strengthening Program is a program held by Transafe to train, educate and strengthen marketing and sales partners so that they can immediately be productive and profitable for their partners.
This Partner Strengthening Program begins with participants' understanding of themselves to administrative and marketing technicalities and market development. The materials provided include 5W1H, SWOT, basic personality introduction, essential marketing and sales, time management, the practice of making offers, negotiating practices, and so on.
Mrs. Fuaidah, a Coach Farid Colleagues representative, won this event's best participant. The most memorable quote she had during this training was from Mr. Luki Tantra, a trainer “Success is when preparation and opportunity meet.”
Sri hopes that after this training, the program participants will immediately be able to contribute to the partner companies that sent them. In the future, he hopes that partners can help improve OSH in Indonesia to help improve the work safety of workers in Indonesia
About Transafe Indonesia
Transafe Indonesia is a registered HSEQ (Health Safety Environment Quality) training and consulting service in Indonesia. Registered Training Provider at Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Registered Competency Assessment Venue by BNSP More Information can be obtained on the Transafe Indonesia website (http://www.transafeindonesia.id)
For more information, contact Transafe Indonesia's Business Development at:
PT. Transafe Dharma Persada
Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B304
Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17
Jakarta
P. +62 21 8311 903/904 ext 17
F. +62 21 831 2847
E-mail: info@TransafeIndonesia.com
URL: www.TransafeIndonesia.id
