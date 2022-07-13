Filament is Moving to Cortex
Saint Louis, MO, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Filament is excited to announce that they are bringing better meetings, creative programming, and their unique take on collaboration and the future of work to St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community.
Founded in 2015, Filament LLC is a creative business that designs, facilitates, and hosts collaborative meetings, retreats, and offsites, that helps smart people think together better. Filament is relocating from its Washington Avenue location to take over nearly 10,000 square feet of Cortex’s 4220 building that was originally called “Innovation Hall.”
“The opportunity to move to Cortex has been a dream of ours and allows us to better serve St. Louis’ innovation community by delivering our unique meetings and retreats as well as additional programming and services aimed at Cortex businesses and the St. Louis community at large,” says Filament Founder Matthew Homann. He continues, “That programming includes our award-winning Thinksgiving initiative that pairs big companies and nonprofits for a day, creative innovation-focused events, and training that can help everyone make their meetings matter.”
Established in 2002, the Cortex Innovation Community generates and supports a total economic impact of more than $2.1 billion across the St. Louis region and currently hosts over 415 companies that employ about 5,800 individuals. These numbers are expected to grow exponentially within the next ten years, and Filament is proud to be a part of that.
Cortex CEO Sam Fiorello is excited about Filament’s move; “As a driver of inclusive economic growth in our region, we believe that Filament’s presence will not only be valuable to the businesses and employees that call the Cortex Innovation Community home today but will also help us advance the ambitious goals set out in our five-year strategic plan for driving even greater equitable economic impact in our region going forward.”
The development partner for Cortex, Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, is also optimistic about Filament’s future in the Cortex Innovation Community. Travis Sheridan, Wexford’s Senior Vice President and Chief Community Officer says, “Filament represents a new form of active innovation engagement within Cortex. Coming out of the pandemic, we are all challenged to find new ways to work better and work differently. Filament provides us with programming to accomplish both. More importantly, we need to create opportunities to amplify new voices, surface new perspectives, and deliver new outcomes. I look forward to seeing the community respond to this new innovation offering.”
About Filament LLC
Filament LLC is focused on improving work by designing, facilitating, and hosting collaborative meetings that help smart people think together better. They often utilize their own innovative meeting space in St. Louis but can also deliver in-person and virtual meetings worldwide.
To learn more about Filament, please visit their website at www.meetfilament.com/.
About Cortex Innovation Community
Cortex is a 200-acre innovation hub and technology district surrounded by nationally ranked universities, medical centers, and abundant cultural and recreational assets. As an economic powerhouse for the St. Louis region, they are expected to continue to grow at exponential rates.
To learn more about Cortex, please visit their website at www.cortexstl.org/.
About Wexford Science & Technology, LLC
Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, is a real estate company exclusively focused on partnering with universities, academic medical centers, and research institutions to develop vibrant, mixed-use, amenity-rich Knowledge Communities that are built on a foundation of research, discovery, innovation, entrepreneurial activity, corporate engagement, and community inclusion. These Knowledge Communities create visible outcomes in the form of substantial economic growth, new and diverse jobs, and community transformation.
Wexford targets strategic opportunities with top-tier research universities that are seeking to create knowledge-led economic development impact for their campuses, cities, and regions. Presently Wexford has developed sixteen Knowledge Communities across North America.
For more information about Wexford, visit www.wexfordscitech.com.
Contact
Filament LLCContact
Matt Homann
(314) 762-1726
meetfilament.com
