Q-Net Security Adds a New Advisory Board Member, Welcomes Dennis P. Gilbert, Jr.
St. Louis, MO, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Q-Net Security, an innovative cybersecurity company headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its advisory board. The new board member, Dennis P. Gilbert, Jr., is the President of Vector9 Consultants and has 35 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity, technology, strategic planning, and risk management across both the private and public sectors. He brings to Q-Net Security significant experience in protecting critical infrastructure.
“When you work in sensitive sectors, such as nuclear energy and defense, you need the highest level of cybersecurity. As a former CISO with experience advising both the energy and defense sectors, Dennis will support Q-Net Security to deliver products that meet the needs of today’s CISOs by helping to secure those entities most at risk of cyberattacks,” said Ron Indeck, CEO of Q-Net Security.
Dennis is the former Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Duke Energy Corporation, one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Before that, he was the CISO of Exelon, one of the largest nuclear energy utility companies in the U.S. Prior to those roles, he served as the Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity to the Department of Defenses’ Chief Information Officer. Dennis is also a retired United States Air Force (USAF) Officer, where he led national-priority programs in cybersecurity, information warfare, satellite communications, and electronic warfare.
He holds an MS in Systems Management from the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California, and a BS in Management Information Systems from Louisiana Tech University.
“When it comes to cybersecurity, I’ve seen first-hand what is at stake and what can go wrong. When it comes to protecting operational technology (OT) and associated control systems within our critical infrastructure, I believe Q-Net Security is truly the best cybersecurity solution available, and I’m delighted to join the Q-Net Security Advisory Board,” said Dennis.
About Q-Net Security, Inc.
Q-Net Security, Inc. (QNS) is an innovative cybersecurity company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 2015 by a team of highly acclaimed technologists, engineers, and security experts, QNS is driven to provide clean communication channels that leverage the public internet. Through the power, performance, and unalterable nature of silicon, the QNS hardware barrier is a truly groundbreaking approach to cybersecurity.
