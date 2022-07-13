Henderson Franklin Welcomes Corporate Tax Attorney Nicholas Oliveri
Fort Myers, FL, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that attorney Nicholas Oliveri has joined the firm as an associate in the Business & Tax Department. Oliveri holds a Master of Laws degree (LL.M) in Taxation. He will focus his practice on business operations and planning, mergers and acquisitions, federal and state taxation and tax-exempt organizations.
Oliveri was a member of the 2020 Summer Associate program at Henderson Franklin. He previously worked at the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and had the opportunity to help draft legislation to increase protection for the elderly against abuse and neglect in Virginia. Oliveri enjoys practicing law because it engages his skills of interpreting complex codes and laws while being able to help clients.
Oliveri obtained his B.A. in Political Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and his Juris Doctorate from Florida State University School of Law. He continued his education at the University of Florida, Fredric G. Levin College of Law to obtain his Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation. He may be reached at nicholas.oliveri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1376.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Oliveri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
