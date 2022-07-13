Sandy Climan Joins Syllble Inc. Advisory Board
Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Syllble was founded in 2018 by Fabrice Guerrier, a Haitian-born immigrant who moved to the United States at the age of 13. Syllble Inc. (pronounced Syll-a-ble), is the first studio dedicated to the production of speculative fiction worlds by bringing together creative voices from around the world.
Sandy Climan brings over 30 years of experience in media and entertainment to Syllble. Climan is CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, Inc., a company active in production, media investment, and strategic advisory work, with a particular focus on innovative technologies pushing the boundaries of media and entertainment.
Climan has served as Executive Vice President and President of Worldwide Business Development at Universal Studios, where he oversaw corporate international strategy and five studio operating divisions. Prior to Universal, Climan served as part of the senior management team at Creative Artists Agency and founding head of CAA’s corporate advisory practice. As a talent agent, Climan represented key production companies and talent including, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, Danny DeVito and Michael Mann.
“I’ve always dreamed of building the next Disney or Warner Bros., but one that prioritizes BIPOC and underrepresented writers and creatives, so it’s truly been unbelievable to work with Sandy directly. The immense wealth of experience he brings to Syllble opens a new doorway for us to elevate the voices of the many talented Syllblelites I work with from around the globe. I aspire to adapt the worlds at Syllble into games, motion picture, and other forms of transmedia. Not only for the impact it would have, but to tell better stories than ever before. I truly believe there’s something very special happening at our production house. I am excited to officially welcome Sandy Climan into the mix,” says Guerrier, Syllble Founder and CEO.
“Syllble is a creative ‘moonshot.’ I am a firm believer in creative collaboration, and the science fiction and fantasy worldbuilding activated on the Syllble platform has enormous potential to bridge cultures and unleash hidden creative excellence that might otherwise never have found its voice. Founder Fabrice Guerrier exemplifies the kind of courage and radical innovation that I hope will bring forward the next generation of excellence in storytelling that inspires a global audience,” says Climan, president and CEO, Entertainment Media Ventures.
Learn more about Syllble at: https://ww.syllble.com and follow Syllble on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter.
Sandy Climan brings over 30 years of experience in media and entertainment to Syllble. Climan is CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, Inc., a company active in production, media investment, and strategic advisory work, with a particular focus on innovative technologies pushing the boundaries of media and entertainment.
Climan has served as Executive Vice President and President of Worldwide Business Development at Universal Studios, where he oversaw corporate international strategy and five studio operating divisions. Prior to Universal, Climan served as part of the senior management team at Creative Artists Agency and founding head of CAA’s corporate advisory practice. As a talent agent, Climan represented key production companies and talent including, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, Danny DeVito and Michael Mann.
“I’ve always dreamed of building the next Disney or Warner Bros., but one that prioritizes BIPOC and underrepresented writers and creatives, so it’s truly been unbelievable to work with Sandy directly. The immense wealth of experience he brings to Syllble opens a new doorway for us to elevate the voices of the many talented Syllblelites I work with from around the globe. I aspire to adapt the worlds at Syllble into games, motion picture, and other forms of transmedia. Not only for the impact it would have, but to tell better stories than ever before. I truly believe there’s something very special happening at our production house. I am excited to officially welcome Sandy Climan into the mix,” says Guerrier, Syllble Founder and CEO.
“Syllble is a creative ‘moonshot.’ I am a firm believer in creative collaboration, and the science fiction and fantasy worldbuilding activated on the Syllble platform has enormous potential to bridge cultures and unleash hidden creative excellence that might otherwise never have found its voice. Founder Fabrice Guerrier exemplifies the kind of courage and radical innovation that I hope will bring forward the next generation of excellence in storytelling that inspires a global audience,” says Climan, president and CEO, Entertainment Media Ventures.
Learn more about Syllble at: https://ww.syllble.com and follow Syllble on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter.
Contact
SyllbleContact
Fabrice Guerrier
954-661-0528
www.syllble.com
Fabrice Guerrier
954-661-0528
www.syllble.com
Categories