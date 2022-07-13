How Will Siemens and elliTek Partnership Transform Automation Solutions for Area Manufacturers?
The largest industrial manufacturing company globally and a Knoxville-based industrial automation distributor sign a partnership agreement. This partnership will provide area manufacturers with a solutions-based approach to automation challenges, as well as local support and local training. Both companies share the same values of empowerment to ensure each project is a success.
Knoxville, TN, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- elliTek, Inc., a Knoxville-based engineering elite distributor, announced that they have signed a Partnership with Siemens Automation and their Digital Industries segment. As leading global technology company Siemens was named the 2022 “World Changing Company of the Year.” Today’s announcement will empower customers to overcome their digital transformation challenges by providing the necessary tools, training, and support to assure success.
Why would one of the largest industrial automation companies in the world partner with elliTek? Both companies share the same core values of empowerment.
“As a solutions-based automation distributor, elliTek strives to empower its customers by helping them to overcome new automation challenges each day. elliTek has a customer first approach that engages our markets at the Enterprise and Manufacturing Execution Systems which allows us to execute innovative solutions such as Industrial Edge and Unified SCADA. elliTek’s customer base will be on the leading edge of Industrial technologies by relying on the customer focus, engineering, and expertise elliTek provides. For us, this allows new engagement into the East TN marketplace with customers’ open to innovation,” said Kurt Covine, U.S. Director of Partner Sales with Siemens Digital Industries.
Siemens works closely with selected partners who are proven experts in their fields to make each project a success.
“The fact that we have been given this rare opportunity to partner with a company that is clearly deserving of the prestige and overall distinction that comes with being the best in its industry is a blessing from above. That company, of course, is Siemens,” said Brandon Ellis, owner, and president of elliTek.
Area manufacturers can benefit from the elliTek/Siemens partnership. Top on the list is local training. elliTek University is equipped for hands-on, instructor-led training in a unique setting. In fact, one recent student said “Great spot! Very neat classroom setup. Awesome setting.” Now, folks throughout Eastern Tennessee and select counties in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Virginia, can receive factory-grade training on Siemens products while staying local and avoiding high transportation costs.
Another benefit to area manufacturers is elliTek’s solutions-based approach and local support. elliTek’s staff of applications engineers are trained on Siemens’ automation products and are ready to meet our customers where they are in their automation journey.
Siemens offers a breadth of products and services for industry, infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare. Because elliTek’s expertise is in digital transformation, elliTek will offer Digital Industry solutions for customers in Eastern Tennessee and select counties in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Virginia.
The Digital Industry products being offered by elliTek include programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives (VFDs), high-performance motors and servos, cybersecure networking & IoT products and services, control relays, and power supplies.
Explore the possibilities at www.ellitek.com. Wherever you are in your Automation Journey, elliTek will meet you there.
About Siemens
Siemens Corporation is a subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Siemens has been supporting the industries and creating the infrastructure forming the backbone of America’s economy for more than 160 years, with more than 40,000 employees, 17,000 suppliers, and customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2021, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of nearly $20 billion.
About elliTek, Inc.
elliTek, Inc. is an East Tennessee-based engineering elite distributor representing the best-in-class industrial automation products. Founded in 2009, elliTek’s extensive integration background and firsthand experience with the products it promotes equips its engineers with the knowledge to confidently apply its in-house integration capabilities to empower its customers by meeting them exactly where they are. elliTek’s specialized training and support promote a focus on mutual success with End Users, Machine Builders, and Systems Integrators. Listen to elliTek’s podcast “Industrial Automation – It Doesn’t Have To…” to find out what makes elliTek different than other distributors. Learn more at www.ellitek.com or call (865) 409-1555.
Contact
Beth Elliott
865-409-1555
https://www.ellitek.com
Brandon Ellis, President
