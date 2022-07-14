Department of Commerce Recognizes Control Station for Success in Global Automation Market
Adoption of Control Station’s Process Analytic and Optimization Solutions Earns President’s E Award.
Manchester, CT, July 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The US Department of Commerce today awarded Control Station the President’s “E” Award for Exports in recognition of the company’s success within the global industrial automation market. Control Station has licensed its award-winning process analytic and optimization solutions to over half of the manufacturers listed in the Fortune 500 and has deployed its solutions to facilities located in over 70 countries. Control Station’s solution portfolio is specifically tailored to support the needs of the international and multinational manufacturing community.
The “E” Award for Exports was created by Executive Order of the President in 1961 to recognize individuals and organizations that contribute to significantly increasing US exports. Candidates must document four years of successive export growth accompanied by a rising percentage of export sales relative to total sales. During the period of 2017 to 2020 Control Station’s exports grew at a cumulative average growth rate of 33.4%, and exports represented 37.7% of the company’s total sales during 2020. Control Station was among a group of 19 organizations recognized by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at a ceremony held in Washington, DC.
“Control Station exemplifies the innovative spirit that drives so many American companies to success within their respective fields and within the global marketplace,” commented Melissa Grosso, Director of the U.S. Commercial Service’s Connecticut office. “Their achievement of year-over-year growth in general and within key geographic markets points to Control Station’s strong leadership and its ambitious vision for global excellence. Control Station’s international achievements will continue to grow the company and will have a positive impact on Connecticut’s economic development.”
“More and more manufacturers are turning to Control Station as they embrace analytics and as they seek intuitive tools for optimizing throughput and efficiency,” stated Dennis Nash, Control Station’s President. “Through persistent innovation and end-user collaboration, we’re solving complex industrial control challenges and gaining ground in a highly competitive global market.”
Control Station has invested significant resources in developing capabilities that satisfy the unique needs of international and multinational manufacturers. The company employs multilingual staff, and its products have been translated to support multiple languages. Additionally, the PlantESP™ and Loop-Pro™ product suites are designed to automatically determine how to perform calculations and/or present information based on a given customer’s computer settings. From simple adjustments for Date and Time to more complex language translations, flexibility within these product suites make it easy for licensees to analyze their facility’s regulatory control systems and to optimize performance.
A growing number of manufacturers have standardized on the company’s software-based solutions. Control Station’ PlantESP solution proactively monitors a production facility’s PID control loops and identifies issues that undermine performance. PlantESP has been successfully licensed to manufacturers located on six continents, including a combination of individual site and centralized enterprise-wide deployments. Similarly, the Loop-Pro suite has been successfully deployed to global manufacturers using a variety of site-specific and enterprise-wide licensing options. Loop-Pro is the only PID controller tuning software proven to accurately model the highly variable and oscillatory process data that is typical of production environments.
Control Station has distinguished itself over the past several years for excellence in exporting. In 2018 Control Station was recognized by the US Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year for the State of Connecticut. The company was subsequently honored by the National Association of Small Business International Trade Educators with the 2020 Outstanding Exporter Award. Beyond exporting, the company and its employees have also been honored with numerous awards recognizing both product innovation and contributions to the advancement of industrial automation.
