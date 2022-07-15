United Cement Group Starts the Development of a New Deposit
Kant Cement Plant JSC starts the development of a new limestone deposit.
Nursultan, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Limestone, the main raw material for the cement production, is currently mining at the Agalatas deposit. The new deposit “Severnaya Gryada” will be able to provide the plant with raw materials in the long term, including limestone with higher calcium content, in order to reduce the consumption of crushed stone and subsequently minimize dust emissions into the air.
Kant Cement Plant has been successfully using fly ash as an additive in cement milling for more than a year. Fly ash is a finely dispersed material formed after coal combustion in boiler furnaces at thermal power plants and extracted by ash collectors. Thanks to the use of fly ash, Kant Cement Plant acquires 65,000+ tons of ash annually, thereby reducing coal waste and significantly improving the environmental safety in the region.
About UCG
United Cement Group (UCG) is the largest cement holding company in Central Asia, with a total production capacity of 7.6 million tons. It specializes in the production of the highest quality general purpose and specialty cement grades. UCG is a leading cement producer operating in markets throughout Central Asia.
