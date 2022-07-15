CompuData Ranked on Accounting Today’s 2022 VAR 100 List
Philadelphia, PA, July 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CompuData, Inc., a woman owned and award-winning IT company specializing in Cloud Hosting, ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services today announced they have been recognized on Accounting Today’s 2022 VAR 100 list as one of the leading resellers in the accounting space.
Accounting Today’s VAR 100 list is a group of organizations that are selected based on the solutions they provide their clients to prepare them for success in 2022 and beyond. These organizations provide key solutions that focus on automation and optimization and are shaping the future and their insights on the market.
“CompuData is honored to be recognized as one of Accounting Today’s leading VAR 100 for another year,” stated Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “It’s very satisfying to help organizations grow with the latest cloud-based ERP software and the technology that enables that growth.”
CompuData has been a Sage Partner for over 30 years and was recently certified as a Sage Strategic Cloud Hosting provider. CompuData has vast experience with accounting and ERP software in a variety of industries. Their team of certified consultants and developers have the expertise, resources and methodology to implement and support cloud accounting software systems.
As organizations shift from “survive” mode to “thrive” mode, the value-added resellers in Accounting Today’s 2022 Top 100 VAR ranking are helping them make major investments in digital infrastructure to meet the challenges of a dramatically changed business environment.
The full 2022 VAR 100 list can be found at https://www.accountingtoday.com/special-report/the-var-100.
About CompuData
CompuData is a leading Woman Owned IT Company with a wide variety of technology and software solutions. With over 50 years as a technology innovator, CompuData’s expertise spans a wide range of services from Accounting/ERP software solutions, Private and Public Cloud offerings, Managed IT Services, and Security solutions to help grow, protect, and streamline your business operations. The CompuData team takes a holistic approach to meet customers’ needs and create technology solutions that will position them for success in the marketplace. For more information, visit CompuData.com or call 800-223-3282. Follow CompuData on social LinkedIn.
