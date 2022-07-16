The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Intellectual Property Portfolio: Strategic Management Tips
New York, NY, July 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Event Summary:
A well-managed intellectual property (IP) portfolio is a huge boost to companies in today’s increasingly competitive market. With a significant role in generating invaluable rewards, business leaders are now focusing their efforts towards a sound IP portfolio management policy.
While the value of a solid IP portfolio drives business growth and helps in resolving IP-infringement conflicts, managing an IP portfolio is coupled with challenges that require comprehensive strategies. Thus, policymakers and all concerned individuals must always be a step ahead and must be able to gauge their strategies with the latest trends and developments.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the current developments shaping the IP landscape. Speakers will also offer practical tips to help companies better manage their IP portfolio.
Key topics include:
Identifying key goals for your IP portfolio
Focusing your resources to achieve those goals
Developing a pro-IP mindset within an organization
Recent developments in the IP landscape
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Nathan Louwagie
Attorney
Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA.
Andrew Werner
Attorney
Nilfisk
Wesley D. Anderson
Associate General Counsel, Technology & Intellectual Property
UnitedHealth Group
Peder Jacobson
Patent Attorney
Christensen, Fonder, Dardi
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/intellectual-property-portfolio-strategic-management-tips-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Categories