FX Back Office and Shufti Pro Partner to Offer Industry-Leading KYC and AML Screening Services to Forex Brokers
London, United Kingdom, July 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading Forex CRM software provider, FX Back Office, has partnered with leading KYC/AML solution provider Shufti Pro in order to offer Shufti Pro’s innovative identity verification and fraud prevention systems to users of FX Back Office’s CRM.
Established in 2016, FX Back Office is a world-class Forex CRM developer. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, their team of developers leverages years of industry experience to create bespoke, entirely customizable CRMs that can integrate with the world’s most popular trading solutions, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and third-party software.
Shufti Pro, a globally acclaimed identity verification service provider, offers award-winning KYC and AML solutions to businesses in the finance and banking, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, healthcare, and education sectors to name but a few. The high accuracy rate and global configurability of its solutions have fueled demand for the company’s services and it has onboarded businesses across a wide range of industries. Shufti Pro’s KYC solution verifies the identity of customers in real-time, helping businesses to prevent identity theft, money laundering, and terrorist financing while staying compliant with global KYC and AML regulations.
“We are over the moon to be able to announce our partnership with Shufti Pro. They are, without a doubt, one of the world’s leading providers of KYC and AML solutions and we’re excited that our users will be able to benefit from their services from within our forex CRM,” said FX Back Office Co-founder & CEO Dmitriy Petrenko. “We aim to offer our clients and their traders the very best tools with which to do their job and we’re excited to be able to work with Shufti Pro. They’re a leading company and we’re looking forward to offering their solutions to our clients through our CRM.”
“Upholding trust and safety online is critical, especially when scams are increasing in almost every sector,” said Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro. “We are pleased to be assisting FX Back Office in its goal of delivering a robust and fraud-free digital experience to its clients. Through this partnership, FX Back Office will be able to seamlessly onboard and authenticate the identity of its customers. Shufti Pro’s KYC and AML services will enable our partner to mitigate identity and financial fraud while fulfilling regulatory requirements.”
About FX Back Office
FX Back Office works with its clients to create custom front- and back-end features and experiences that are perfectly coded to address today’s business demands. Working with the finest companies in the industry, FX Back Office is committed to creating systems that fully support the operations of international FX brokerages.
The company’s unique CRM and the back-office system can integrate with a wide range of programs, from industry-leading forex platforms to world-class VoIP services, KYC verification systems, payment service providers and more.
FX Back Office Contacts
Christina Iracleous
CMO | FX Back Office
christina.i@fxbackoffice.com
P: +357 25 250675 M: +357 96 378524
About Shufti Pro
Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, biometric authentication, age verification and AML services. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and has launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify thousands of ID documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro serves customers in 230+ countries and territories.
