Ige Johnson Selected as a Finalist for the Inman Innovator Awards 2022
Ige Johnson was nominated as a finalist in the Inman Innovator Awards 2022 Agent or Team Category.
Humble, TX, July 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ige Johnson has been nominated as a finalist in the Inman Innovator Awards 2022. The Inman Innovator Awards are given to agents and brokers who are making significant contributions to the real estate industry increasing "productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike."
Johnson is nominated in the Agent or Team Category along with other top real estate professionals and teams including Alexander Team, Bond Street Partners, Figueroa Team, Spears Group, and Weinberg-Choi Residential.
"It's truly an honor to be nominated for Inman Innovator Awards 2022. My work in the real estate industry has always been about innovation, particularly promoting better access and inclusion for black and female real estate agents," said Johnson. "I'm excited to see what the future holds for our industry and honored to be recognized by Inman."
Ige Johnson is a black female real estate agent who has been working in the industry for over 17 years. She leads the Ige Johnson Group, an award-winning all-female team of real estate professionals. In 2020, she made history by being the first African-American woman RE/MAX Broker/Owner of the Year. She was also recognized as a "Super Trailblazer" Top 50 Black P&E Of Texas in 2021 by D-Mars.com.
Johnson has been a featured speaker and panelist at numerous conferences and events, including Inman Connect, the P.O.W.E.R. II Conference, and the Licensed & Unbothered Conference. She is also scheduled to speak at RISMedia’s 33rd Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, DC
The winners of the Inman Innovator Awards will be announced at Inman Connect Las Vegas on August 3-5, 2022.
Johnson is nominated in the Agent or Team Category along with other top real estate professionals and teams including Alexander Team, Bond Street Partners, Figueroa Team, Spears Group, and Weinberg-Choi Residential.
"It's truly an honor to be nominated for Inman Innovator Awards 2022. My work in the real estate industry has always been about innovation, particularly promoting better access and inclusion for black and female real estate agents," said Johnson. "I'm excited to see what the future holds for our industry and honored to be recognized by Inman."
Ige Johnson is a black female real estate agent who has been working in the industry for over 17 years. She leads the Ige Johnson Group, an award-winning all-female team of real estate professionals. In 2020, she made history by being the first African-American woman RE/MAX Broker/Owner of the Year. She was also recognized as a "Super Trailblazer" Top 50 Black P&E Of Texas in 2021 by D-Mars.com.
Johnson has been a featured speaker and panelist at numerous conferences and events, including Inman Connect, the P.O.W.E.R. II Conference, and the Licensed & Unbothered Conference. She is also scheduled to speak at RISMedia’s 33rd Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, DC
The winners of the Inman Innovator Awards will be announced at Inman Connect Las Vegas on August 3-5, 2022.
Contact
RE/MAX GenerationContact
Ige Johnson
281-846-8796
https://igejohnson.com/
Ige Johnson
281-846-8796
https://igejohnson.com/
Categories