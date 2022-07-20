Empower Mali Foundation Receives the 2022 Art Berg Fund Grant from the National Speakers Association Foundation
Annapolis, MD, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Speakers Association (NSA) Foundation bestows Empower Mali Foundation with the 2022 Art Berg Fund Grant. This grant is awarded annually to one member of the NSA Foundation, assisting in the development and deployment of technology-based projects to help enhance communication for the benefit of the clients they serve.
Empower Mali Foundation establishes and meets the growing needs of the rural communities of Mali, West Africa by providing education, healthcare, and basic necessities for community members. The Foundation is committed to sustainable resources that will impact current and future generations of Mali.
Monies received as part of the Art Berg Fund Grant will be used to purchase 15 Chrome Books for a middle school in Bamako, Mali, giving students access to technology and word processing programs to further their educational development.
“This program will prepare eighth grade students in Bamako, Mali, West Africa, to enter high school. The emphasis is specifically on empowering young women who have traditionally been the most limited in their access to education, growth, and development within the Malian economy,” says Spencer Horn, Empower Mali Foundation Board Member. “We have found that just building a school for these youth and giving them access to an education doubles the national average—from 30 percent to 65 percent—of those who pass the ninth-grade exams and go on to high school.”
Empower Mali Foundation works closely with the local government and tribal leaders of Mali to ensure all projects initiated are specifically needed and can be sustained overtime by community members. The goal of the Foundation is to raise Mali and its rural communities out of poverty and help resolve the issues Mali, West Africa, is actively facing.
To follow along with Empower Mali Foundation’s journey and learn more about their mission, please visit www.empowermali.org.
About the National Speakers Association (NSA) Foundation
The National Speakers Association (NSA) Foundation serves to help those members and families of our NSA Community, as well as those in need in our larger, global community. It is devoted to upholding the spirit of serving, sharing, and supporting, embodied by our founder, Cavett Robert, CSP, CPAE. The Foundation is able to act on behalf of our members to do something that comes naturally in the speaking profession – helping others.
