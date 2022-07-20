Capital Lending Solutions LLC Receives 2022 Best of Madison Award
Madison Award Program Honors the Achievement
Las Vegas, NV, July 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Capital Lending Solutions LLC has been selected for the 2022 Best of Madison Award in the Financial Institution category by the Madison Award Program.
Each year, the Madison Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Madison area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Madison Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Madison Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Madison Award Program
The Madison Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Madison area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Madison Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
Source: Madison Award Program
Contact:
Madison Award Program
Email: PublicRelations@awards-usbusinesses.com
URL: http://www.awards-usbusinesses.com
Contact
Capital Lending Solutions LLCContact
Andy Hinton
1-888-230-3632
www.capitallendingsolutionsllc.com
