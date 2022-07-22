SMC Exhibits at AACC, Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago, IL – July 26-28
The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Clinic Lab Expo is the premier global laboratory medicine exposition where you can see, learn, and discover the future of diagnostics and clinical labs with more than 750 exhibitors.
Noblesville, IN, July 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 4850 at McCormick Place in Chicago to experience the latest innovations in laboratory science and technology to see, hear, touch and feel SMC’s most advanced and important technologies supporting the laboratory automation marketplace.
Products on exhibit will be:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
· Diffusion Bonded Manifolds
· Customizable Micro-Fluidic Systems
· Solenoid Operated Pinch Valves
· Chemical Control Equipment
· Proportional Flow & Pressure Control
· Chillers and Temperature Control Equipment
· Directional Control Solenoid Valves
· Static Control Ionizers
· Electric Actuators & Slides
· High Purity Process Pumps
· Air Purification/Membrane Dryers
AACC – Clinical Lab Expo 2022 Exhibition Hours:
July 26, Tuesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm Central Time
July 27, Wednesday, 9:30 am – 5:00 pm
July 28, Thursday, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Visit SMC at Booth # 4850, AACC – Clinical Lab Expo, McCormick Place, 2301 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago, IL 60616.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
