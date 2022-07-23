GlacialPower Launches GP-CVM300P-xxVH Constant Voltage LED Driver Series with TRIAC Dimming Function
New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GlacialPower, one of the worldwide LED driver technology leading solution providers, announces the GP-CVM300P-xxVH constant voltage LED driver series, supports TRIAC dimming function. It rated power output up to 300W, and is available in 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V models. At full load these new drivers provide an outstanding active power factor correction which more than 0.94 at 230VAC. The GP-CVM300P-xxVH delivers the excellent power efficiency up to 92% and has a very low no load power consumption under 0.5 watt at 230 VAC.
The advanced features of GP-CVM300P-xxVH product family include high efficiency, silent operation and light weight. It comes in AC phase-cut dimming and works with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers. It supports an AC input voltage range from 200 to 264 VAC. The GP-CVM300P-xxVH series can cover most of market demands for high power requirement of LED strip, signage, light box and neon flex markets.
The GP-CVM300P-xxVH series feature a fully isolated metal housing with aluminum material; it comes in an IP67-rated dust and waterproof enclosure suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use. The new series include the over current protection (OCP), short circuit protection (SCP), over temperature protection (OTP) and over voltage protection (OVP). These features protect the LED driver and lighting fixture to prevent the product’s damage and ensure the reliability.
Features:
- Universal AC input from 200 to 264 VAC.
- Constant voltage mode.
- AC phase-cut dimming.
- Built-in Active PFC function.
- Protections: OVP, OCP, SCP and OTP.
- Work with leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers.
- High efficiency up to 92%.
- Fully insulated case with IP67 rated.
- No load power consumption < 0.5W at 230 VAC.
- Suitable for LED strip, signage, light box and neon flex applications.
Read more information about the GP-CVM300P-xxVH series, please visit:
http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-CV-TriacDIM-CVM.htm
About GlacialPower
GlacialPower, the power division of GlacialTech, manufactures Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) solutions for LED lighting applications. GlacialPower provides LED Drivers and power supplies with a wide wattage range for a variety of applications. GlacialPower power supplies use attractive and contemporary design to deliver quality products that possess innovative features and ease of usability for customers. For details, please visit at www.GlacialPower.com.
Contact
Erin Huang
+886222441227
www.glacialtech.com
