Gatesway Announces Dr. Robert Franklin as New Board Member
Local non-profit gains new board member from Tulsa Technology Center.
Tulsa, OK, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), announced that they have added a new member to their Board of Trustees.
Gatesway is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Robert Franklin to the Board of Trustees for the foundation. Dr. Franklin has been in the education profession since his start as a special education classroom teacher at the Hissom Memorial Center in January 1981. He held teaching and leadership positions at Sand Springs Schools, where he worked for 29 years before moving to Tulsa Technology Center.
Dr. Franklin is also involved in a number of community advancement and outreach projects including serving as a board member of Junior Achievement Tulsa and he serves as a state trustee to the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust. In 1986 he co-founded a non-profit camping and recreational program that serves individuals with disabilities called “Make Promises Happen.”
Dr. Franklin’s biggest claims to distinction are being married to a passionate high school counselor, Sandi, and being the father of a devoted special education teacher, Hannah.
About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.
Kristina Watkins
918-259-1489
www.gatesway.org
