Modern Campus Accelerating Growth with Senior Vice President for Marketing Sharon Schwarzmiller
Appointment Maps Continued Growth for Fast-Growing EdTech Company
Toronto, Canada, July 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Modern Campus, higher education’s leading modern engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Sharon Schwarzmiller as senior vice president of marketing. In this role, Schwarzmiller will accelerate the growth of one of education technology’s fastest-growing companies while maintaining its tradition of excellence in thought leadership and transformational research.
Schwarzmiller joined Modern Campus in January as vice president for solutions marketing after seven years in executive marketing roles at Cengage. Schwarzmiller has significant experience leading robust and innovative marketing organizations in the EdTech arena, having also led teams at Pearson North America and Flat World Knowledge, among others.
“Accelerating our rapid growth requires innovation, creativity, passion, and customer obsession at every level of the organization,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer at Modern Campus. “Sharon is an expert in integrated marketing, with a long-standing record of excellence. With Sharon, anything is possible. We are excited to have her join the senior executive team at Modern Campus.”
Modern Campus has experienced tremendous growth since its launch in February 2021. The company acquired interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud in early 2021, followed by academic catalog and curriculum management provider DIGARC, and student engagement and development leader Presence. In January of this year, Modern Campus announced its acquisitions of leading higher education text-messaging provider Signal Vine and Augusoft, a leader in enrollment management for continuing education and corporate education programs.
“When you see the kind of growth Modern Campus has experienced in one year, it’s impossible not to be excited,” Schwarzmiller said. “Being able to lead this group of creative and talented marketers—and to help accelerate the organization’s growth trajectory at the same time—is the opportunity of a lifetime. Anyone would be fortunate to be a part of this team, and I’m excited to build on its already exceptional reputation.”
Schwarzmiller holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and volunteers her time to youth sports and numerous community organizations.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its nearly 2,000 higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Schwarzmiller joined Modern Campus in January as vice president for solutions marketing after seven years in executive marketing roles at Cengage. Schwarzmiller has significant experience leading robust and innovative marketing organizations in the EdTech arena, having also led teams at Pearson North America and Flat World Knowledge, among others.
“Accelerating our rapid growth requires innovation, creativity, passion, and customer obsession at every level of the organization,” said Brian Kibby, chief executive officer at Modern Campus. “Sharon is an expert in integrated marketing, with a long-standing record of excellence. With Sharon, anything is possible. We are excited to have her join the senior executive team at Modern Campus.”
Modern Campus has experienced tremendous growth since its launch in February 2021. The company acquired interactive campus map and virtual tour provider nuCloud in early 2021, followed by academic catalog and curriculum management provider DIGARC, and student engagement and development leader Presence. In January of this year, Modern Campus announced its acquisitions of leading higher education text-messaging provider Signal Vine and Augusoft, a leader in enrollment management for continuing education and corporate education programs.
“When you see the kind of growth Modern Campus has experienced in one year, it’s impossible not to be excited,” Schwarzmiller said. “Being able to lead this group of creative and talented marketers—and to help accelerate the organization’s growth trajectory at the same time—is the opportunity of a lifetime. Anyone would be fortunate to be a part of this team, and I’m excited to build on its already exceptional reputation.”
Schwarzmiller holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and volunteers her time to youth sports and numerous community organizations.
About Modern Campus
Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its nearly 2,000 higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.
The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.
Learn how Modern Campus is leading the modern learner engagement movement at moderncampus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Modern CampusContact
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
Angela Tuzzo
732-758-1100
www.moderncampus.com
Categories