Eastvantage Supports the 16th International ICT Awards – Philippines
IT Managed Services provider was one of the 2022 sponsors of the most prestigious annual ICT awards in the Philippines
Pasay City, Philippines, July 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage demonstrated its support for the local ICT-enabled services by being a sponsor of the International ICT Awards Philippines (IICTAP) held on June 29, 2022 at the Manila Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel Manila. The event was attended by leaders in the IT-BPM industry as well as the wider business community and national media. Eastvantage was represented by its Head of Operations, Sipin Sidhartan, Treasurer and Corporate Secretary, Angie Badayos, and Marketing and Communications Manager, Diana Paguirigan.
Eastvantage’s sponsorship of the IICTAP 2022 event manifests its strong belief in the dynamic Philippine ICT-enabled services industry. “We support the IICTAP’s recognition of the most outstanding role models of excellence in the industry because we believe that this helps to position the Philippines as one of the world's IT-BPM destinations of choice,” Sidhartan said. “The industry plays a big part in the country’s economic growth and provides exemplary employment opportunities to many Filipinos, which is in line with the goals of Eastvantage,” he added.
The 16th IICTAP was the first face-to-face staging of the annual event after two years of being held online due to the pandemic. Endorsed by the Department of Information & Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI), the Information Technology & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP), and the Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA), it served as the final culminating event of ICT Month that is celebrated in June.
About IICTAP
The International ICT Awards Philippines (IICTAP) is well-established as the premier, high profile, and prestigious ICT award event in the Philippines. It was conceptualized and first held in 2007 by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) to recognize excellence and raise public awareness of the best companies in the then-nascent call-center and business process outsourcing industry in the Philippines. With the business value of ICT-enabled services becoming much better known and expanding as well as international competition increasing, the IICTAP as a business awards event has evolved to recognize and promote excellence in the provision of ICT-enabled services to international markets by companies in the Philippines.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
Eastvantage’s sponsorship of the IICTAP 2022 event manifests its strong belief in the dynamic Philippine ICT-enabled services industry. “We support the IICTAP’s recognition of the most outstanding role models of excellence in the industry because we believe that this helps to position the Philippines as one of the world's IT-BPM destinations of choice,” Sidhartan said. “The industry plays a big part in the country’s economic growth and provides exemplary employment opportunities to many Filipinos, which is in line with the goals of Eastvantage,” he added.
The 16th IICTAP was the first face-to-face staging of the annual event after two years of being held online due to the pandemic. Endorsed by the Department of Information & Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI), the Information Technology & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP), and the Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA), it served as the final culminating event of ICT Month that is celebrated in June.
About IICTAP
The International ICT Awards Philippines (IICTAP) is well-established as the premier, high profile, and prestigious ICT award event in the Philippines. It was conceptualized and first held in 2007 by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (CanCham) to recognize excellence and raise public awareness of the best companies in the then-nascent call-center and business process outsourcing industry in the Philippines. With the business value of ICT-enabled services becoming much better known and expanding as well as international competition increasing, the IICTAP as a business awards event has evolved to recognize and promote excellence in the provision of ICT-enabled services to international markets by companies in the Philippines.
About Eastvantage
Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India and Bulgaria. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at www.eastvantage.com.
Contact
EastvantageContact
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Diana Paguirigan
+63 2 8876 1444
www.eastvantage.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastvantage/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/eastvantage
Twitter: eastvantage
Categories