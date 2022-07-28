SMC Exhibits at The Clean Show: Atlanta, July 30 – August 2
The Clean Show is the world’s premier trade show for the laundry, dry cleaning and textile services industries featuring working demonstrations of equipment and products for all segments of the industry, drawing exhibitors and attendees from around the world, and attracting upwards of 11,000 participants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Noblesville, IN, July 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the The Clean Show 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, Booth 1801 on June 30 – August 2. SMC will feature its wireless communication technology in EtherNet/IPTM protocol supporting solenoid valve manifolds as well as the latest technologies supporting Internet of Things in the industrial and processing space.
It will also debut its latest products for the commercial cleaning and laundry industries: the JSXD 2-way, SUS solenoid valves with M12 connectors and 360° coil rotation and the JSB angle body piston valves.
SMC products on exhibit:
EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 msec.
· JSXD 2-way Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves for Air, Water and Oil – The standard stainless-steel coil cover rotates 360° with superior corrosion and water resistance. Its new coil technology maximizes magnetic efficiency reducing energy consumption. Internal stopper is utilized to reduce metal noise and longer service life. Available in: NBR, FKM and EPDM seal materials, M12 connector, and UL and cUL.
· JSB Air Operated Angle Seat Valve – The unique shaft seal technology allows for up to 5 million cycles for use with water or air at high flow rates of Cv 28. Its body material is SUS 304 with a 360° rotational pilot port.
Energy Saving Solenoid Valves, New SY Series – Versatile, side, top and bottom porting locations with built-in safety features such as back pressure check valve options. Long cycle life from 70 million up to 200 million cycles. Available in IP67 protection.
Washdown and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Refrigerated Air Dryers – Reduces the risks of water condensate in compressed air by lowering its dew point thus mitigating moisture in automation and process equipment that will cause of corrosion, rust and pipe scale.
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
July 30 (Sat) 10:00 – 5:00
July 31 (Sun) 9:00 – 5:00
Aug 1 (Mon) 9:00 – 5:00
Aug 2 (Tues) 9:00 – 3:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.
It will also debut its latest products for the commercial cleaning and laundry industries: the JSXD 2-way, SUS solenoid valves with M12 connectors and 360° coil rotation and the JSB angle body piston valves.
SMC products on exhibit:
EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 msec.
· JSXD 2-way Pilot Operated Solenoid Valves for Air, Water and Oil – The standard stainless-steel coil cover rotates 360° with superior corrosion and water resistance. Its new coil technology maximizes magnetic efficiency reducing energy consumption. Internal stopper is utilized to reduce metal noise and longer service life. Available in: NBR, FKM and EPDM seal materials, M12 connector, and UL and cUL.
· JSB Air Operated Angle Seat Valve – The unique shaft seal technology allows for up to 5 million cycles for use with water or air at high flow rates of Cv 28. Its body material is SUS 304 with a 360° rotational pilot port.
Energy Saving Solenoid Valves, New SY Series – Versatile, side, top and bottom porting locations with built-in safety features such as back pressure check valve options. Long cycle life from 70 million up to 200 million cycles. Available in IP67 protection.
Washdown and Environment Resistant Actuators – Designed with a flat configuration, eliminating switch grooves and holes for cushion needles to prevent pooling of liquids and allow for easy wipe down of actuator surfaces.
Refrigerated Air Dryers – Reduces the risks of water condensate in compressed air by lowering its dew point thus mitigating moisture in automation and process equipment that will cause of corrosion, rust and pipe scale.
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
July 30 (Sat) 10:00 – 5:00
July 31 (Sun) 9:00 – 5:00
Aug 1 (Mon) 9:00 – 5:00
Aug 2 (Tues) 9:00 – 3:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. Its global network consists of technical centers in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China with the corporate goal of achieving the global standard for sustainable automation by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption by partnering directly with all stakeholders.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories