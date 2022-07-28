SMC Exhibits at The Clean Show: Atlanta, July 30 – August 2

The Clean Show is the world’s premier trade show for the laundry, dry cleaning and textile services industries featuring working demonstrations of equipment and products for all segments of the industry, drawing exhibitors and attendees from around the world, and attracting upwards of 11,000 participants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.