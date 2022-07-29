Alexander Technology Group's Shannon Herrmann Appointed to the NH Tech Alliance Board of Directors
Bedford, NH, July 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider in staffing and recruiting services, is proud to announce that Shannon Herrmann, Senior Recruiting Manager with Alexander Technology Group, has been appointed to the NH Tech Alliance Board of Directors. The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is a statewide technology association that supports companies and represents more than 40,000 employees in wide variety of technology fields, including information technology support/services, energy technology, enterprise software, consulting, biotechnology and more.
Gary Sloper of Macronet Services and NH Tech Alliance’s board chair shared excitement over the appointment of Shannon Herrmann alongside Katie Destramp, Rajesh Nair, and Dr. Barbara Jobst, “We’re confident that with the talent and vision of these individuals we can continue to strengthen and evolve New Hampshire’s high-tech ecosystem.”
Executive Director of NH Tech Alliance, Julie Demers, says, “Shannon was instrumental in the success of the Alliance's TechWomen|TechGirls programming over the past six years.” Julie continues, “Her leadership will continue to evolve the TechWomen|TechGirls programming and Alliance initiatives. We are incredibly fortunate to be able to leverage her vision and passion for Tech in New Hampshire in this new capacity.”
Shannon has been a dedicated Senior Chair member of the TechWomen|TechGirls Committee and has been a passionate advocate for women in tech for nearly a decade. She has been honored with two 40 Under 40 awards, in 2019 and 2021, and continues to develop lasting relationships with clients in the southern NH and Boston areas. Most recently, Shannon co-founded Women in Sales NH, a sales-focused networking group for local businesswomen in the sales industry.
“Taking a larger role in such an influential group is an honor,” Shannon says about her new position. “I’m pleased to be able to represent women in technology and bring my skills and ideas to a forum that is dedicated to cultivating technology in our businesses and communities.”
BANKW Staffing and Alexander Technology Group are enthusiastic in their continued support of Shannon’s drive and dedication to support and uplift women in sales and technology careers, as well as her local community.
