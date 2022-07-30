Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Jay Sarver as Vice President Sales – KT Pacer, a Kentucky Trailer Company
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment, by its Executive Recruiter Rick Mohrman, of Jay Sarver as Vice President Sales – KT Pacer, a Kentucky Trailer company.
Sarasota, FL, July 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As a key member of the senior executive leadership team, Jay will collaborate in developing long-term strategic and annual sales plans and lead team members in sales growth through expansion of opportunities with dealers and corporate accounts, thus increasing market penetration in the US and international markets.
With an extensive background in Sales, Product and Service management at Vermeer Corporation, Jay has held various positions over his 29-year tenure with the company. Most recently he held the position of Product Support Manager, supporting dealers with field service and product expertise on a global basis.
About KT Pacer
With more than 45 years of experience, KT Pacer is recognized as an industry leader for design innovation and quality manufacturing of aluminum feed body and feed trailer transportation equipment. Today, KT Pacer produces a wide range of aluminum fee transportation equipment that is used throughout the world. KT Pacer operates a full-service facility capable of repairs, reconditioning and rebuilding feed transportation equipment of all makes and models. For more information about KT Pacer, please visit www.ktpacer.com.
About R.C. Tway Company, LLC ("Kentucky Trailer")
R.C, Tway Company, LLC operating under the trade name "Kentucky Trailer", is the parent company of six operating divisions: (i) Kentucky Trailer Manufacturing (KTM), which designs, builds and manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage, snack food, package delivery and logistics industries as well as other niche markets; (ii) Kentucky Trailer Services (KTS), which delivers complete repair, reconditioning, paint, graphics and other services for truck bodies, drop frame and expandable trailers; (iii) Kentucky Trailer Specialty Vehicles (KTSV), which designs, builds and services trailers and custom specialty vehicles for mobile medical, military/government, mobile marketing, motorsports and other niche markets; (iv) AMST, which designs, builds and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in North and South America; (v) SMIT Mobile Equipment B.V., which designs, builds, and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and (vi) KT Pacer, which designs, engineers, manufactures and services custom feed trailers, bodies and equipment.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of industry professionals within the consumer, industrial and commercial manufacturing, sales and distribution industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information, contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
With an extensive background in Sales, Product and Service management at Vermeer Corporation, Jay has held various positions over his 29-year tenure with the company. Most recently he held the position of Product Support Manager, supporting dealers with field service and product expertise on a global basis.
About KT Pacer
With more than 45 years of experience, KT Pacer is recognized as an industry leader for design innovation and quality manufacturing of aluminum feed body and feed trailer transportation equipment. Today, KT Pacer produces a wide range of aluminum fee transportation equipment that is used throughout the world. KT Pacer operates a full-service facility capable of repairs, reconditioning and rebuilding feed transportation equipment of all makes and models. For more information about KT Pacer, please visit www.ktpacer.com.
About R.C. Tway Company, LLC ("Kentucky Trailer")
R.C, Tway Company, LLC operating under the trade name "Kentucky Trailer", is the parent company of six operating divisions: (i) Kentucky Trailer Manufacturing (KTM), which designs, builds and manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage, snack food, package delivery and logistics industries as well as other niche markets; (ii) Kentucky Trailer Services (KTS), which delivers complete repair, reconditioning, paint, graphics and other services for truck bodies, drop frame and expandable trailers; (iii) Kentucky Trailer Specialty Vehicles (KTSV), which designs, builds and services trailers and custom specialty vehicles for mobile medical, military/government, mobile marketing, motorsports and other niche markets; (iv) AMST, which designs, builds and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in North and South America; (v) SMIT Mobile Equipment B.V., which designs, builds, and services specialty vehicles for mobile medical imaging in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa; and (vi) KT Pacer, which designs, engineers, manufactures and services custom feed trailers, bodies and equipment.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of industry professionals within the consumer, industrial and commercial manufacturing, sales and distribution industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information, contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
Contact
Brooke Chase AssociatesContact
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
Joseph McElmeel
877-374-0039
http://www.brookechase.com
Categories