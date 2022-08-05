onDiem and ADAA Announce Partnership
onDiem is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA). This collaborative partnership will have a significant impact across the entire dental echo system. At the core of this partnership is a mutual commitment to support dental assistants in thriving in their careers by providing access to resources, continuing education, and career development opportunities.
Annapolis, MD, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- onDiem is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA). This collaborative partnership will have a significant impact across the entire dental echo system. At the core of this partnership is a mutual commitment to support dental assistants in thriving in their careers by providing access to resources, continuing education, and career development opportunities.
This partnership will also aid practices in navigating dentistry's nuanced and unprecedented staffing challenges. onDiem and the ADAA will work together to make onDiem's Digital ID the trusted, single source of verification and credentialing to ensure safety and compliance across the industry. onDiem's Digital ID streamlines navigating individual state boards for requirements and certifications for dental assistants— reducing risk and human resources.
“ADAA and its members are excited and happy to be forging a collaborative relationship with onDiem and its staff,” said says Susan Camizzi, President of ADAA. She adds, “We look forward to working with the group to further assist and support dental assistants nationwide in their careers and education as an integral and very important part of the dental team.”
“onDiem’s mission is caring for those who care for others; this ethos aligns perfectly with the ADAA’s mission of advancing the careers of dental assistants— and their profession overall— in matters of education, professional activities, and credentialing,” stated states Joe Fogg, CEO onDiem.
About onDiem
Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2017, onDiem's staffing platform connects dental practices and dental professionals in all 50 states to meet real-time staffing needs. onDiem distinguishes itself from other staffing platforms by offering employees, not contractors for temporary shifts. They eliminate the burden of staffing compliance, so practices can focus on maximizing production and revenue. onDiem dental professionals enjoy healthcare benefits, employer-paid taxes, and insurance coverage, along with the ability to set their own work schedule and hourly rates.
With a free account, dental professionals can look for temporary and permanent job opportunities, and practices can create posts for new temp shifts, search for professionals in their area, and communicate with candidates directly. Today the platform serves over 32,000 dental professionals and over 13,000 dental practices.
onDiem’s Digital ID credentialing service helps both dental practices and professionals monitor current state licenses and ensure compliance with regulating entities like OIG, SAM, DEA, and NPI. Digital ID also allows practices and professionals to upload COVID-19 vaccination cards, exemption requests, and COVID-19 test results. Practices also gain the ability to verify and approve workers’ documents and store them for future access.
Learn more about Digital ID at https://about.ondiem.com/news/ondiems-digital-id-service-helps-practices-and-employees-maintain-compliance
About ADAA
The American Dental Assistants Association is the oldest, largest group representing professional dental assistants. Established over 90 years ago, the ADAA provides continuing education to dental assistants through home study courses, professional journals, and local, state, and national meetings with educational agendas. It encourages education, registration, and certification for dental assisting professionals while providing a network of personal services for its members. Services such as insurance programs, salary and other surveys, and travel and leisure services.
In most areas, the ADAA is served by the state association and often a local component as well. Membership in the ADAA provides membership in all these-national, state, and local.
This partnership will also aid practices in navigating dentistry's nuanced and unprecedented staffing challenges. onDiem and the ADAA will work together to make onDiem's Digital ID the trusted, single source of verification and credentialing to ensure safety and compliance across the industry. onDiem's Digital ID streamlines navigating individual state boards for requirements and certifications for dental assistants— reducing risk and human resources.
“ADAA and its members are excited and happy to be forging a collaborative relationship with onDiem and its staff,” said says Susan Camizzi, President of ADAA. She adds, “We look forward to working with the group to further assist and support dental assistants nationwide in their careers and education as an integral and very important part of the dental team.”
“onDiem’s mission is caring for those who care for others; this ethos aligns perfectly with the ADAA’s mission of advancing the careers of dental assistants— and their profession overall— in matters of education, professional activities, and credentialing,” stated states Joe Fogg, CEO onDiem.
About onDiem
Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 2017, onDiem's staffing platform connects dental practices and dental professionals in all 50 states to meet real-time staffing needs. onDiem distinguishes itself from other staffing platforms by offering employees, not contractors for temporary shifts. They eliminate the burden of staffing compliance, so practices can focus on maximizing production and revenue. onDiem dental professionals enjoy healthcare benefits, employer-paid taxes, and insurance coverage, along with the ability to set their own work schedule and hourly rates.
With a free account, dental professionals can look for temporary and permanent job opportunities, and practices can create posts for new temp shifts, search for professionals in their area, and communicate with candidates directly. Today the platform serves over 32,000 dental professionals and over 13,000 dental practices.
onDiem’s Digital ID credentialing service helps both dental practices and professionals monitor current state licenses and ensure compliance with regulating entities like OIG, SAM, DEA, and NPI. Digital ID also allows practices and professionals to upload COVID-19 vaccination cards, exemption requests, and COVID-19 test results. Practices also gain the ability to verify and approve workers’ documents and store them for future access.
Learn more about Digital ID at https://about.ondiem.com/news/ondiems-digital-id-service-helps-practices-and-employees-maintain-compliance
About ADAA
The American Dental Assistants Association is the oldest, largest group representing professional dental assistants. Established over 90 years ago, the ADAA provides continuing education to dental assistants through home study courses, professional journals, and local, state, and national meetings with educational agendas. It encourages education, registration, and certification for dental assisting professionals while providing a network of personal services for its members. Services such as insurance programs, salary and other surveys, and travel and leisure services.
In most areas, the ADAA is served by the state association and often a local component as well. Membership in the ADAA provides membership in all these-national, state, and local.
Contact
American Dental Assistants AssociationContact
Amy Luckado
410-940-6350
https://www.adaausa.org/
Amy Luckado
410-940-6350
https://www.adaausa.org/
Categories