The Swann School of Protocol's Newest Location in ArkLaTex
Texarkana, AR, August 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Swann School of Protocol is excited to announce the opening of its newest establishment in ArkLaTex, AR. Founded by Elaine Swann, The Swann School of Protocol is an etiquette training institute with multiple US locations. This ArkLaTex site will be independently owned and operated by Niccqueta Varmall. She has recently completed their extensive Master Class and earned the honor of becoming a Certified Etiquette Consultant.
Varmall declares, “With my passion and determination, I have a distinctive instructional design format for delivering classes, interactively grabbing the full attention of my students.” Founder Elaine Swann states, “We are confident that her passion for etiquette and her dedication to providing exceptional service will make her an invaluable member of the Swann community.”
Varmall firmly believes that practical skills can transform an individual's lifestyle for the best. Her goal in teaching etiquette and protocol is to induce creativity, develop hidden talents, enhance communication skills, and promote good attitudes in every participant. She has been a speaker for several organizations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. As a board member for several non-profits, she has mastered the art of fundraising in small and large circles. She believes that giving back to the community is one of the most important things anyone can do. Varmall is excited to share her knowledge with the ArkLaTex community and the surrounding area, to make everyone a little more polished and polite. With her completion of The Swann School of Protocol's Master Class, she will become part of a growing community of Black female entrepreneurs that are mentored by Elaine Swann.
About The Swann School of Protocol
The Swann School of Protocol is an etiquette training institute, which was founded by Lifestyle and Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann, devoted to enriching the lives of individuals through the instruction of etiquette, social awareness, and personal development. The Swann School's mission is to inform individuals, businesses, and corporations of the proper conduct in everyday interaction with society.
The Swann School of Protocol offers etiquette training certification and licensing to operate a home-based etiquette consulting business. The franchise-like model provides subscribers with support, mentorship, and the tools for business success. Clients will be set up to make money and enjoy the freedom of self-employment and flexibility of working from home.
About Elaine Swann
Elaine Swann is the Founder and CEO of The Swann School of Protocol, an etiquette training institute, with over 20 independently owned and operated locations throughout the US. She is an author of three books on the subjects of etiquette and life skills. As America’s Leading Lifestyle & Etiquette Expert, Elaine has appeared on the TODAY Show, CNN Headline News, Dr. Oz, Access Hollywood, Inside Edition, Dr. Phil, The Rachael Ray Show, and more. She’s been featured on radio, quoted in magazines, the internet, and countless newspapers across the US.
Varmall declares, “With my passion and determination, I have a distinctive instructional design format for delivering classes, interactively grabbing the full attention of my students.” Founder Elaine Swann states, “We are confident that her passion for etiquette and her dedication to providing exceptional service will make her an invaluable member of the Swann community.”
Varmall firmly believes that practical skills can transform an individual's lifestyle for the best. Her goal in teaching etiquette and protocol is to induce creativity, develop hidden talents, enhance communication skills, and promote good attitudes in every participant. She has been a speaker for several organizations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. As a board member for several non-profits, she has mastered the art of fundraising in small and large circles. She believes that giving back to the community is one of the most important things anyone can do. Varmall is excited to share her knowledge with the ArkLaTex community and the surrounding area, to make everyone a little more polished and polite. With her completion of The Swann School of Protocol's Master Class, she will become part of a growing community of Black female entrepreneurs that are mentored by Elaine Swann.
About The Swann School of Protocol
The Swann School of Protocol is an etiquette training institute, which was founded by Lifestyle and Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann, devoted to enriching the lives of individuals through the instruction of etiquette, social awareness, and personal development. The Swann School's mission is to inform individuals, businesses, and corporations of the proper conduct in everyday interaction with society.
The Swann School of Protocol offers etiquette training certification and licensing to operate a home-based etiquette consulting business. The franchise-like model provides subscribers with support, mentorship, and the tools for business success. Clients will be set up to make money and enjoy the freedom of self-employment and flexibility of working from home.
About Elaine Swann
Elaine Swann is the Founder and CEO of The Swann School of Protocol, an etiquette training institute, with over 20 independently owned and operated locations throughout the US. She is an author of three books on the subjects of etiquette and life skills. As America’s Leading Lifestyle & Etiquette Expert, Elaine has appeared on the TODAY Show, CNN Headline News, Dr. Oz, Access Hollywood, Inside Edition, Dr. Phil, The Rachael Ray Show, and more. She’s been featured on radio, quoted in magazines, the internet, and countless newspapers across the US.
Contact
The Swann School of ProtocolContact
Sopha Rosenzweig
(760) 335-0950
swannschool.com
Sopha Rosenzweig
(760) 335-0950
swannschool.com
Categories