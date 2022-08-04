Bartlett Tree Experts Adds Veteran Arborist Bob Andreucci to Hilton Head Office
Hilton Head Island, SC, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bartlett Tree Experts, the world’s leading scientific tree care company, has bolstered its scientific tree and shrub care services in the area with the addition of veteran Arborist Representative Bob Andreucci to Bartlett’s Hilton Head Island office.
A graduate of the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a degree in Forest Biology, Andreucci is an ISA Certified Arborist. He launched his career with Bartlett Tree Experts over 17 years ago in New Jersey, gaining valuable insights and experience providing outstanding scientific tree and shrub care results. He has served as both an Arborist Representative and Local Manger.
Andreucci earned a master’s degree from Lehigh University and spent 15 years as a Science Teacher. He enjoys teaching people all about trees and birds at local arboreta and nature centers.
“Bob is well-versed in all aspects of arboriculture and has a real passion for connecting with people and trees,” said Steve Johnston, Vice President and Division Manager of Bartlett’s Southeast Division. “If you have a home or business in the Bluffton area, he is the person to talk to about your tree and shrub care needs.”
Andreucci is eager to expand his expertise in the Lowcountry. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, birding, music, reading and cooking.
With his qualifications and with the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Research Laboratories, Andreucci and his team can answer your tree and shrub care questions and provide recommendations that will keep your landscape healthy, safe, and beautiful.
With 158 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain, Bartlett Tree Experts delivers the best local service backed by a commitment to scientific tree care – wherever you call home. For more information, please visit www.bartlett.com.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 13 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 157 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
For more information, contact:
Bartlett Tree Experts
Jay Stapleton
(203) 388-0814
jstapleton@bartlett.com
A graduate of the State University of New York (SUNY) College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a degree in Forest Biology, Andreucci is an ISA Certified Arborist. He launched his career with Bartlett Tree Experts over 17 years ago in New Jersey, gaining valuable insights and experience providing outstanding scientific tree and shrub care results. He has served as both an Arborist Representative and Local Manger.
Andreucci earned a master’s degree from Lehigh University and spent 15 years as a Science Teacher. He enjoys teaching people all about trees and birds at local arboreta and nature centers.
“Bob is well-versed in all aspects of arboriculture and has a real passion for connecting with people and trees,” said Steve Johnston, Vice President and Division Manager of Bartlett’s Southeast Division. “If you have a home or business in the Bluffton area, he is the person to talk to about your tree and shrub care needs.”
Andreucci is eager to expand his expertise in the Lowcountry. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family, birding, music, reading and cooking.
With his qualifications and with the diagnostic support of the Bartlett Research Laboratories, Andreucci and his team can answer your tree and shrub care questions and provide recommendations that will keep your landscape healthy, safe, and beautiful.
With 158 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain, Bartlett Tree Experts delivers the best local service backed by a commitment to scientific tree care – wherever you call home. For more information, please visit www.bartlett.com.
About Bartlett Tree Experts
Founded in 1907, The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company has been the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company for over a century. The company operates the largest shade tree lab in the world, The Bartlett Research Laboratories, in Charlotte, NC. With the latest research from its team of 13 PhDs in fields such as soil science, plant pathology, entomology, and horticulture, the company provides species-specific tree and shrub care plans for its customers to ensure optimum growing conditions and health for beautiful landscapes. From removal, pruning, and insect and disease management, to soil care, comprehensive tree inventory and management plans, and tree risk assessments, Bartlett’s arborists provide more than 188 services to its customers from its 157 operations in 39 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain. The company has a training center in Mexico and corporate offices are located in Stamford, CT. To learn more, visit www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).
For more information, contact:
Bartlett Tree Experts
Jay Stapleton
(203) 388-0814
jstapleton@bartlett.com
Contact
Bartlett Tree ExpertsContact
Jay Stapleton
203-388-0814
bartlett.com
Jay Stapleton
203-388-0814
bartlett.com
Categories