Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Sheri Gold, CKD, ASID IP, CLIPP as Executive Director for BKBG (Bath & Kitchen Business Group), a Division of Cohn Communications

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Sheri Gold as Executive Director with BKBG/ Cohn Communications by Gina Felicita, Researcher/Recruiter.