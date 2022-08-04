Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Sheri Gold, CKD, ASID IP, CLIPP as Executive Director for BKBG (Bath & Kitchen Business Group), a Division of Cohn Communications
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Sheri Gold as Executive Director with BKBG/ Cohn Communications by Gina Felicita, Researcher/Recruiter.
Sarasota, FL, August 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the Executive Director, Sheri will have the opportunity and challenge to make BKBG the leading kitchen & bath business group in North America and make a positive impact on kitchen showroom operations and design build firms, increasing the showrooms sales/profitability, as well as for the vendor partner suppliers.
With an extensive background in Sales, Management, Showrooms and Design in the Dealer and Showroom Channels at GE Monogram, Sheri most recently held the position of Sr Sales Mgr. and National Showroom & Design Mgr. for GE Monogram Appliances. Sheri received her Bachelor’s degree in Business, with a minor in Design, and her MBA from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and has worked solely in the K&B industry her entire career. Sheri has also earned several certifications-CKD (certified kitchen designer), ASID IP (American Society of Interior Design Industry Professional), and CLIPP (certified living in place professional), and works as an ongoing Voice of the Industry for presentations for the NKBA (national kitchen & bath association) at KBIS (kitchen & bath industry show).
Since 1995, the Bath & Kitchen Business Group (BKBG) has grown into one of the largest kitchen & bath buying groups in North America, comprised of 155 kitchen and bath showrooms and design build firms and approximately 50 vendor partners. BKBG’s focus is to craft buying and engagement programs by leveraging the group’s purchasing power for all product classes sold and supported by BKBG member/shareholder showrooms that include kitchen and bath cabinets, sinks, faucets, tile, lighting, stone, quartz and countertops, appliances and cabinet hardware, floor heating systems, etc. BKBG is a unique group that focuses on those that want to strategically grow their business by focusing on data analytics and is a dynamic force among kitchen distributors and those that supply products and services sold by kitchen distributors and design build firms.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Since its beginning in 1980, Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has grown into an international retained executive search firm specializing in the identification, evaluation and placement of qualified industry professionals within the building materials, kitchen and bath, HVAC, plumbing and lawn and garden industries. Our recruiting techniques are precise and direct. We have one of the strongest databases in the search profession containing profiles of over 52,000 qualified professionals. Additionally, our strength in research permits us to go beyond our past contacts and target companies to identify potential candidates in any functional discipline. Our clients are the virtual “Who’s Who” of The Building Products Industry.
Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
It is this understanding that has guided us in recruiting top talent for many of the most successful organizations in industry.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate Headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.
