O’Neal Manufacturing Services Opens Northern Kentucky Plant
O’Neal Manufacturing Services has acquired an 84,000-square-foot custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Kentucky for the production of light gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC.
Burlington, KY, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- O’Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS) has acquired an 84,000-square-foot custom steel fabrication center in Burlington, Kentucky. Formerly known as Skilcraft, LLC, the OMS-Northern Kentucky facility produces light gauge metal weldments for customers engaged in security and government, transportation, banking, medical, refrigeration, and HVAC.
The Burlington plant features a Salvagnini flexible shearing, punching, and forming cell, seven manual and two robotic welding stations, a state-of-the-art powder coat line, a pemming station, and kitting and assembly capabilities for original equipment manufacturers requiring light gauge, precision metal fabrication solutions.
“The addition of OMS-Northern Kentucky and its skilled team members will not only increase our company’s footprint in the region, but it will give OMS access to new types of fabricated steel businesses,” OMS President and CEO Kent Brown said. “We have already invested in new processing equipment for this facility, and look forward to using the size, experience, and reach of our organization to help OMS-Northern Kentucky grow.”
The addition of the Northern Kentucky fabrication facility brings the company’s total North American locations to ten, including their corporate headquarters in Birmingham, AL.
About O’Neal Manufacturing Services:
O'Neal Manufacturing Services (OMS), an O’Neal Industries affiliate company, is a supplier of fabricated metal components and welded assemblies. OMS provides highly integrated, comprehensive manufacturing solutions to customers who build equipment and manage projects – ranging from locomotives to forklifts and bulldozers to power generation equipment. Founded in 1921, OMS contract metal fabrication offerings include steel fabrication, tube processing, plasma cutting & laser cutting, metal forming, welding, machining, and more to support global OEMs in North America.
O’Neal Industries (ONI), the nation's largest family-owned network of metals service centers and component and tube manufacturing businesses, is the parent company of O’Neal Manufacturing Services. With sales of $2.8 billion in 2021, ONI is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has more than 70 specialized facilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021.
Kris White
205-948-0115
www.onealmfgservices.com
