BYD Named to Fortune Global 500 List
New York, NY, August 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the first time ever, BYD (Build Your Dreams) has been named to the Fortune Global 500 list.
A newcomer to the list, BYD’s high-tech enterprise encompasses a product line that includes battery electric automobiles, heavy duty electric vehicles including transit buses and Class 8 trucks, rail transit products including SkyRail, Type D and Type A battery electric school buses, material handling and new energy solutions and electronic devices.
Backed by its innovative technologies, such as the Blade Battery, DM-i super hybrid technology, and the e-platform, BYD sold 730,093 passenger vehicles in 2021, including 593,745 new energy passenger vehicles, with a YoY increase of 231.6%. In the first half of 2022, BYD sold 638,157 new energy passenger vehicles, up 324.8% YoY.
As Fortune noted, BYD’s aggregate sales increase of 19%, is the highest annual growth rate in the list’s history.
BYD’s North American headquarters is in Los Angeles, with a manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California and service centers across the United States and Canada. Known for its safe and innovative transit products, BYD began manufacturing school buses for the US market this year.
In March, BYD, “The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature” ceased its production of cars powered only by internal combustion engines, now only producing battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
On July 21, BYD announced its official entry into the passenger vehicle market in Japan, marking a new chapter in the globalization of BYD passenger vehicles.
About BYD
BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world's leading battery-electric bus manufacturer with over 50,000 vehicles on the road globally, and more than 1,000 vehicles on the road or in production in the United States. BYD is creating hundreds of American jobs, making battery-electric buses that are helping to clean our air while improving efficiency and the bottom line for our customers.
Contact: Frank Girardot, Sr. Director Communications (213) 245-6503
