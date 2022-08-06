ImageVision.AI Announces New Office Location in Canada

ImageVision.AI, the provider of new-age IT solutions, is expanding its efforts and announced the opening of a new location in Ontario, Canada. The management and the employees of the company are excited about this expansion. Greenu Sharma, Senior Director expressed enthusiasm stating this will be an important step towards realizing our goals. It is a significant development for the company in 2022 and exhibits how the organization is adapting to the post-pandemic market conditions.