ImageVision.AI Announces New Office Location in Canada
Dallas, TX, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ImageVision.AI, the provider of new-age IT solutions, is expanding its efforts this week. The company announced the opening of a new location in Ontario, Canada. The management and the employees of the company are excited about this expansion.
Greenu Sharma, Senior Director expressed enthusiasm about the new office stating, “This will be an important step towards realizing the company goals of strategic innovation with technology. It is a significant development for the company in 2022 and exhibits how the organization is adapting to the post-pandemic market conditions.”
The new location is projected to generate revenue for the company by exploring innovation in the field of AI, ML, Computer Vision, and other emerging technologies. ImageVision.AI has its headquarters in Dallas, Texas since 2020. The solutions provided by the company enables enterprises to address toughest business problems with the help of image analytics and video analytics.
“Opening an office in Canada is one of the major changes for ImageVision.AI after the pandemic. As the company continues to increase its client base across Canada, locating in Toronto provides a strong foothold for the company to develop and deepen its support for clients across regional Canadian markets. The new location supports the company in its global growth strategy,” says Venkata Gutta, Chairman & Founder.
About ImageVision.AI
ImageVision.AI was founded by AppsTek Corp with a mission of providing high value solutions to address business problems. The company helps enterprises unlock the full potential of advanced technologies by understanding the opportunities for value creation and address the underlying challenges. New-age solutions enable organizations to retrieve relevant information from images, text and video while reducing human effort and making day-to-day business operations more efficient.
