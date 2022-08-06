Perle Wins Network Management Product of the Year
IOLAN SCG Network Management Product of the Year Award.
Princeton, NJ, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The public and industry judges for the 2022 Network Computing Awards have voted that the Perle IOLAN SCG LWM Secure Console Server is the ‘Network Management Product of the Year’ winner. This award recognizes an innovative product and company that has strategically added value to the performance of an organization’s network.
We are thrilled to win this prestigious award and thank everyone who has voted for us. Being recognized alongside some of the most esteemed companies in the world is a testament to the quality of our products. - John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems
The Perle IOLAN SCG LWM Console Server is a hardware solution that provides LTE, Wi-Fi, or modem Out-of-Band (OOB) access to securely reboot IT-equipment that has crashed or been powered down during network outages. This is the only way to gain access to critical equipment when the network is down, a device is turned off, in sleep mode, hibernating, or otherwise inaccessible.
The core idea is to preserve 24/7 network uptime by establishing secure direct access to the USB, RS232, or Ethernet console management port of critical IT assets such as routers, switches, firewalls, servers, power, storage, and telecom appliances. Disruption and downtime are minimized by providing better visibility of the physical environment and the physical status of equipment. This ensures business continuity through improved uptime and efficiencies.
IOLAN SCG LWM Console Servers provide the most robust OOBM solution to keep Data Centers secure with functionality that includes full routing (RIP, OSPF, and BGP) capabilities, Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP), two-factor authentication (2FA), integrated firewall, advanced failover to multiple networks, AAA security features, RADIUS, TACACS+, & LDAP authentication, and leading data encryption tools.
Full List of Winners can be found here: https://networkcomputingawards.co.uk/
About Network Computing - https://networkcomputing.co.uk/
Network Computing is the UK's longest-running publication dedicated to network management. It covers the technological, financial, regulation and compliance, and the human issues faced by organizations across all industry sectors as they try to operate secure, effective networks. Through publishing news, business and strategy articles, user profiles, independent product reviews, interviews, and comments, the magazine not only helps readers make better-informed purchasing decisions but also helps them to make the best use of the resources they already have.
Contact
Miriam Webster
1-800-467-3753
www.perle.com
