Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Frank Bojdo as Director of Product Management and Design with eLoghomes
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment, by its Executive Recruiter Rick Mohrman, of Frank Bojdo as Director of Product Management and Design with eLoghomes.
Sarasota, FL, August 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As Director of Product Management and Design, Frank will be tasked with growing the business by developing a product roadmap, introducing new models, focusing on energy efficient packages and overseeing the design and drafting process for accurate and on-time completion of projects.
With an extensive background in Design and Product Management, Frank most recently held the position of Design Team Leader and Division Detail Manager with JDS Consulting. Frank holds a Bachelor of Environmental Science degree in Architecture from Miami University – Ohio.
About eLoghomes
Headquartered in North Carolina, eLoghomes designs and manufactures customizable log home materials kits which it sells directly to consumer home buyers across the United States, and also offers an optional construction service to install the customer's package. The company has a strong online presence to complement in-person sales centers based in North Carolina and New York, and provides exceptional support to its customers throughout the entire process, from the initial blueprints to delivery of the home.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of industry professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
